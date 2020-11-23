Dominica Tops National Geographic's 'Best Of The World' 2021 Travel List

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an attempt to urge travellers to 'dream now, go later' , National Geographic curated a 'Best of the World' 2021 Travel List in which the Commonwealth of Dominica received much praise.

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an attempt to urge travellers to 'dream now, go later' , National Geographic curated a 'Best of the World' 2021 Travel List in which the Commonwealth of Dominica received much praise. The publication enlisted wanderlust in its readers with the Caribbean island's leafy forests, active volcanos, 365 rivers, black sand beaches, towering waterfalls, and Boiling Lake, where temperatures near 200°F (93.3°C).

Although featured in the 'Adventure' section of the article, National Geographic's staff commended Dominica on its fight against climate change. They noted that warm temperatures supercharged Hurricane Maria in September 2017 and caused devastating landslides that gravely damaged nearly every human-made structure on the island of 73,000.

However, "Post-hurricane, nature rebounded, residents rebuilt, and the government resolved to make Dominica the world's first climate-resilient nation," stated the publication regarding Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit's target. "It requires not only hurricane-proof buildings but also a diverse economy, including a tourism sector that attracts more high-end spenders and an agricultural system that grows a variety of fruits and vegetables eaten locally. Adventure tourism plays a huge role in the climate resiliency push by creating jobs and an economic incentive to restore and protect Dominica's greatest natural resource—its wild side."

"A significant factor in Dominica's recovery was the country's Citizenship by Investment Programme," says Micha Emmett, the CEO of CS Global Partners, a legal advisory and government marketing firm. "The concept was pioneered in the Caribbean and settled in Dominica in 1993," she added.

Featuring a plethora of benefits for those looking for safety and security, as well as financial stability for themselves and their families, those with Dominica citizenship and passport are eligible to access over 75 percent of the globe with visa-free and visa-on-arrival perks.

Citizenship by Investment in Dominica is available through two options. The first is by making an economic contribution to the country under the government fund that channels revenue into national development, sustainable infrastructure, healthcare and education. The second option available is through pre-approved real estate investment which helps grow Dominica's tourism sector.

Dominica is one of the most affordable and flexible second citizenship programmes available. Applicants making such a contribution are granted full citizenship for themselves and their family, allowing for Dominican nationality to be passed on for generations to come.

