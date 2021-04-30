Dominica Launches In Our Nature Campaign

ROSEAU, Dominica, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of increasing consumer confidence and positive traveller intent, Dominica has launched " In Our Nature ," an initiative signaling Dominica's readiness to welcome global travellers.

The new global campaign, " In Our Nature ," embodies the island's rejuvenating and transformative natural experiences including geothermal rainforest spas, farm- and sea-to-table cuisine, and one-of-a-kind adventures on land and underwater. The country of Dominica, located in the Caribbean, is renowned for its natural beauty, friendly people, unique experiences and laid-back vibe.

"Through the In Our Nature campaign, we hope to increase awareness of the destination internationally, invite tourists to immerse themselves in our unique experiences, and inspire and stimulate travellers to visit Dominica," says the Honorable Denise Charles, Dominica's Minister for Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives.

Colin Piper, Director of Tourism, adds that the integrated marketing campaign is being carried out across multiple digital platforms and geo-targeted within source markets in North America and Europe. Visitors to the campaign website can get detailed information about the many bucket list opportunities available during their stay.

Dominica's COVID cases have been low and well-controlled and at a minimum. Currently, 39% of the eligible population have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The country's successful Safe in Nature managed experience program safeguards travellers from high-risk destinations for the first 5-7 days of arrival and offers unique and certified land and water-based experiences. The Safe in Nature commitment includes certified accommodations, transport providers, attractions, spas, and restaurants. In addition, the island has been awarded the Safe Travels Stamp by the World Travel and Tourism Council which reassures that the destination's health and safety protocols meet globally accepted standards.

Dominica is also offering a unique extended stay visa Work in Nature program. Visitors who wish to stay longer than a typical vacation may be able to stay and work remotely on the island for up to 18 months.

Visit the website, Dominica: The Caribbean's Best Kept Secret | Discover Dominica and learn more of the many things you can do In Our Nature. The journey starts here, Dominica Awaits! Check into a one-of-a-kind holiday you will cherish for a lifetime. Book your Dominica adventure with your favorite travel advisor, directly or with an OTA.

About Dominica: Dominica ( pronounced Dom-in-EEK-a, and not to be confused with the Dominican Republic ) is a haven for adventure travelers seeking a one-of-a kind vacation opportunities. Dominica lies south of Guadeloupe and north of Martinique in the Eastern Caribbean. Visit DiscoverDominica.com for more.

