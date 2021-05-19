Dominica Establishes Diplomatic Relations With Eritrea And Uzbekistan

LONDON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last week, Dominica established diplomatic relations with Eritrea and Uzbekistan. On May 11th, a ceremony was held at the Permanent Mission of the Commonwealth of Dominica to the United Nations in New York, where Ambassador Loreen Bannis-Roberts and Ambassador Sophia Tesfamariam Yohannes signed a joint communique. A few days later, Ambassador Bannis-Roberts and her Uzbekistan counterpart, Ambassador Bakhtiyor Ibragimov, also established bilateral relations to further mutual cooperation between the two nations.

While small in size, Dominica has proved its reach to be global. Over the last few weeks, Dominica has also signed diplomatic agreements with both Nepal and Afghanistan, demonstrating the small island's commitment to growing its diplomatic presence globally. Dominica has been championing its 'Global Community' for several years, bolstered by the signing of bilateral relations, establishing visa-free waivers and increasing collaboration with countries in areas of mutual interest.

"We are part of a global community," said Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit during a recent webinar with Forbes Russia. "We are a member of the United Nations and many other international institutions, and we have excellent bilateral relations with a number of countries. We certainly encourage that level of collaboration, cooperation and interaction. But our desire to welcome people to our country goes beyond just tourism."

Since 1993, Dominica has also welcomed foreign investors and their families to become citizens of the nation after contributing to its Citizenship by Investment Programme. For nearly three decades, globally-minded individuals have called the small island home, accessing a wide array of benefits and opportunities spanning from visa-free travel to over 140 countries to alternative business prospects.

The process requires applicants to invest in either a government fund or buy into selected real estate properties. Revenue generated is then channelled back into national development initiatives in sectors including healthcare and education. Once applicants undergo rigorous vetting, those who are successful gain receipt of citizenship and can thus apply for their second passport. Aside from the travel and business advantages, investors gain the right to live, work and study in a democratic nation that prioritises both people and land. Dominica prides itself on continuously expanding its diplomacy efforts, equally demonstrating the international community's trust in the small island.

Contact: +447867942505, pr@csglobalpartners.com, www.csglobalpartners.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominica-establishes-diplomatic-relations-with-eritrea-and-uzbekistan-301294148.html

SOURCE CS Global Partners