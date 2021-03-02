Doma, A Leading Force For Disruptive Change In The Residential Real Estate Industry, Announces Plans To Become Publicly-Traded Via Merger With Capitol Investment Corp. V

Doma, formerly known as States Title, a leading force for disruptive change in the real estate industry, has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Capitol Investment Corp. V (CAP) ("Capitol"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, to bring public a leading machine intelligence technology platform for residential real estate.

Company Overview

Founded in 2016, Doma uses machine intelligence to replace large portions of the antiquated residential real estate closing process with instant technology solutions. Doma's platform is built on 30 years of historical data that accelerates title and closing timelines while also greatly benefiting lenders, real estate professionals and title agents with significant time and cost savings.

Even though consumers today expect instant digital experiences in nearly every aspect of their lives, residential real estate is only now joining the digital revolution. In 2020, home sales reached their highest level since 2006 as people rushed to take advantage of historically low interest rates. This surge in home buying and refinancing unveiled the critical need for the tech-first approach to real estate transactions that Doma is architecting. Using a combination of machine intelligence technology and deep human expertise, we believe Doma is creating optimal customer outcomes for the real estate closing experience. To date, Doma has facilitated over 800,000 real estate closings for leading lenders such as Chase, Homepoint, PennyMac, Sierra Pacific Mortgage and many more. With this investment, Doma is positioned to accelerate technology product adoption across all aspects of real estate.

Capitol's founders have committed to make a "Capitol Charitable Contribution" and donate $5 million of sponsor shares to causes that support Doma's philanthropic goals. Doma's broader mission is grounded on the tenet that home ownership represents a key milestone in life which should be available to all individuals— regardless of their socio-economic circumstances, the color of their skin, where they come from, who they choose as a life partner, or their religious beliefs.

The company's management team, led by Founder and CEO Max Simkoff, will continue to lead Doma. Mark Ein, Chairman and CEO of Capitol Investment Corp. V, will join the merged company's Board of Directors upon completion of the transaction.

Management Comments

Max Simkoff, Founder and CEO of Doma, said:

"I founded Doma to remove friction and frustration from home-buying and to make closing on a home as simple and efficient as booking a ride or ordering a meal. In 2020, adoption and usage of our core product exceeded our expectations. We pushed hard against our product and operational expansion road map and this accelerated momentum is helping remove friction from the home buying and refinancing experience. Right now, our patented machine intelligence technology reduces title processing time from five days to as little as one minute — our goal is that the entire mortgage closing process move from a 50+ day ordeal to less than a week. This partnership with Capitol demonstrates their confidence in our strong growth position as we continue our sprint to architect the future of real estate transactions."

Mark Ein, Chairman and CEO of Capitol, said:

"Our mission at Capitol is to help build industry-leading public companies that deliver long-term value. Doma is an industry disruptor that is well on the way to doing just that, having already emerged as a market leader in the real estate industry with its proprietary technology solutions that are revolutionizing the title and escrow process. Through this transaction, Doma will be uniquely positioned to capitalize on the market opportunity to provide much-needed and long overdue innovation to the home closing experience. We are excited to work with Max and the talented Doma team to make the future of real estate transactions a better, faster and more accessible experience for homeowners, and we are confident that together we can deliver superior returns for shareholders long into the future."

Transaction Overview

On March 2, 2021, Capitol entered into a definitive agreement to combine with Doma through a combination of stock and cash financing. The business combination values Doma at an enterprise value of approximately $3.0 billion.

The transaction is expected to provide up to $645 million in cash proceeds, including a fully committed PIPE of $300 million and up to $345 million of cash held in the trust account of Capitol. Top-tier investors anchoring the PIPE overall include funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, The Gores Group, Hedosophia, SB Management, a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp., and Wells Capital. Existing Doma shareholder, Lennar, has also committed to the PIPE and Spencer Rascoff, co-founder and former CEO of Zillow Group, has committed a personal investment to the PIPE.

Existing Doma shareholders will own no less than approximately 80 percent of the equity of the new combined company. Upon completion of the transaction, Doma will add up to approximately $510 million of cash to its balance sheet to fund operations and support new and existing growth initiatives. All references to cash on the balance sheet, available cash from the trust account and retained transaction proceeds are subject to any redemptions by the public stockholders of Capitol and payment of transaction expenses.

The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of Doma and Capitol, is subject to approval by Capitol's stockholders and other customary closing conditions.

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the merger agreement and investor presentation, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Capitol with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at www.sec.gov.

Conference Call Information

Doma and Capitol will host a joint investor conference call to discuss the proposed transaction and review an investor presentation Wednesday, March 3rd at 10:00AM Eastern time.

A webcast of the investor conference will be available here: www.statestitle.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EjyoGF9LQO6d4MMrE8Jdrw

To listen to the prepared remarks via audio webcast, go to Capitol's website at capinvestment.com or Doma's investor website, at www.doma.com/investors.

Investor Presentation

A link to the Company's investor presentation and other resources related to the announced merger transaction can be found on Capitol's website at capinvestment.com or Doma's investor website, at www.doma.com/investors.

Advisors

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal advisor to Capitol. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. also acted as capital markets advisor to Capitol.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. acted as financial advisor and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP acted as legal advisor to Doma.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as PIPE placement agents with JMP Securities LLC, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and D.A. Davidson & Co. as co-placement agents.

About Capitol Investment Corp. V

Capitol Investment Corp. V is a $345 million public investment vehicle with the mission to invest in and help build an industry-leading public company that will aim to deliver long-term value to shareholders. Capitol is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mark D. Ein, and President and Chief Financial Officer, L. Dyson Dryden. The Capitol team has raised $1.5 billion in five SPACs since 2007 and closed four SPAC mergers. Capitol's securities are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols CAP, CAP WS and CAP.U.

About Doma Holdings Inc. (formerly States Title Holding)

Doma is architecting the future of real estate transactions. The company uses machine intelligence and its patented technology solutions to transform residential real estate, making closings instant and affordable. Doma and its family of brands - States Title, North American Title Company (NATC) and North American Title Insurance Company (NATIC) - offer solutions for lenders, real estate agents, title agents, and homeowners that make closings vastly more simple and efficient, reducing cost and increasing customer satisfaction. Doma's clients include some of the largest bank and non-bank lenders in the U.S. To learn more visit doma.com or statestitle.com.

