Dom Pérignon And Lady Gaga Push Boundaries With New Artistic Project

PARIS, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, more than ever, the world needs the power of creative freedom. A force to open up new horizons, to move us forward. A force that brings Lady Gaga and Dom Pérignon together for a collaboration.

This is the celebration of how pushing boundaries of creation, constant reinvention and passionate dedication to one's craft can elevate us, individually and collectively.

Starting April 6, in the shape of an artistic project comprising an advertising campaign, limited edition bottles and a sculpture designed by Lady Gaga… Emerges an invitation to enter the shared universe of two iconic creators.

Because Dom Pérignon wholeheartedly embraces the causes of the artists it collaborates with, this alliance will empower meaningful support for Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation.

