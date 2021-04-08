Dollar Tree And Family Dollar Hiring At U.S. Stores And Distribution Centers

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) today announced plans to support its growth by hiring thousands of full- and part-time associates at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores and distribution centers across the U.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) - Get Report today announced plans to support its growth by hiring thousands of full- and part-time associates at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores and distribution centers across the U.S. The Company is offering a broad range of opportunities to fit candidates' availability.

"With a competitive compensation package and a variety of shifts and flexible schedules, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are seeking thousands of motivated individuals to support our stores and distribution centers as we provide great value to millions of families across the country in clean and convenient shopping environments," stated Betty Click, Chief Human Resources Officer. "As a leader in value retail, we are focused on training and talent development, and with two distinguished brands, we offer many career opportunities within a stable, growing organization that is committed to providing associates with a safe, positive, and professional work environment."

The opportunities include full- and part-time managers at the Company's more than 15,400 U.S. store locations, along with flexible part-time shifts for cashiers and stockers. All Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores offer a monthly Store Manager Bonus Program, which rewards store managers for performance. To meet career-driven candidates' professional goals, associates can quickly advance to store management positions, depending on a variety of factors.

Positions in the Company's 26 U.S. distribution centers include management, as well as full- and part-time order fillers, equipment operators, maintenance, and warehouse associates. The Company prides itself in its total rewards package for distribution center associates, including competitive benefits for eligible full-time associates. Dedicated associates also have opportunities to grow into management-level roles and to earn extra compensation through incentive pay, enabling them to promptly earn higher wages upon increasing their productivity.

New this year, the Company proudly offers all associates its pay-any-day program, a voluntary benefit that allows associates to advance their payday earnings for flexibility on meeting bills and expenses.

For a full list of available positions or to apply online, please visit www.DollarTree.com/careers and www.FamilyDollar.com/careers.

About Dollar Tree, Inc.

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 15,685 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of January 30, 2021. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com or www.FamilyDollar.com.

