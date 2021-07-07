Dollar General Announces Plans To Increase Access To Health Care Products & Services, Expanding Health Offerings In Rural Communities Across America

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) today announced the planned expansion of its healthcare offering to continue to meet more of its customers' needs and establish itself as a health destination.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) - Get Report today announced the planned expansion of its healthcare offering to continue to meet more of its customers' needs and establish itself as a health destination. Among other things, this will include an increased assortment of cough and cold, dental, nutritional, medical, health aids and feminine hygiene products across many of its Dollar General stores.

This effort marks the first major step in Dollar General's strategic journey toward increasing access to healthcare offerings.

With 75% of the U.S. population living within approximately five miles of one of Dollar General's 17,000+ stores, the Company recognizes the unique access it provides to rural communities often underserved by other retailers as well as the existing healthcare ecosystem. The Company's commitment to expanding its health offerings is underpinned by its existing infrastructure, robust supply chain and current complementary health and nutrition assortment.

"At Dollar General, we are always looking for new ways to serve, and our customers have told us that they would like to see increased access to affordable healthcare products and services in their communities," said Todd Vasos, Dollar General's CEO. "Our goal is to build and enhance affordable healthcare offerings for our customers, especially in the rural communities we serve."

Dollar General also announced the appointment of Albert Wu, M.D. to the newly created position of Vice President, Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Wu will help to develop DG's new health care services efforts by establishing and strengthening relationships with current and prospective healthcare product and service providers to build a comprehensive network of affordable services for DG customers.

"We're excited to welcome Albert to our team and to put a greater emphasis on wellness in the communities we serve," said Vasos. "His impressive experience brings a unique perspective to our operations and will be critical as we look to develop our health care services offering."

Dr. Wu joins Dollar General from McKinsey & Company, where he has worked since 2016. During that time, he led a team to create a total cost of care model for 250,000 rural healthcare patients; oversaw multiple hospital provider turnarounds totaling $2-5 billion in revenue; designed a digitally-driven healthcare insurance product offering; and provided guidance to analysts modeling ventilation and pharmaceutical needs to support pandemic relief efforts. Prior to that, Dr. Wu was an anesthesiology resident, delivering direct care to patients in a variety of care settings. He joined the Company on July 6 and reports to Jeff Owen, Dollar General's Chief Operating Officer.

About Dollar General CorporationDollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day.® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 17,426 stores in 46 states as of April 30, 2021. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005199/en/