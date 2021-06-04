Dollar Bank Announces 22nd Annual Free Mortgage Workshop In Hampton Roads, Virginia

HAMPTON ROADS, Va., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dollar Bank's 22 nd annual Mortgages For Mothers Home Buying Workshop returns on Saturday, June 12, 2021. This year, the free workshop will be offered virtually. This program, which began as a workshop for single mothers in 1999, has grown over the years and today is available to anyone who wants to learn how to stop renting and start owning.

The Mortgages For Mothers Workshop is an educational experience for attendees, providing information about the power of credit and credit counseling services, ways to save, and how the mortgage process works. Highlights also include testimonials from new homeowners who broke the rent cycle with the help of Dollar Bank's credit counselors. Barbara Hamm Lee, Executive Producer and Host of Another View on WHRO-FM, will be a guest host.

"It's hard to know where to start when you want to become a homeowner. We break down the process and empower our attendees by preparing them for what comes next. Our goal of the workshop is to make this process feel manageable by sharing our educational resources and offering time with experts in credit counseling, budgeting, and mortgages," said Morton Stanfield, Senior Vice President of Community Development. "Dollar Bank believes that everyone deserves the opportunity to take those first steps toward homeownership."

"If you want to break the cycle of renting, or ready to take steps toward your owning your first home, Dollar Bank's Mortgages For Mothers Workshop is the perfect place to start," said James Hinton Jr., Vice President of Community Development at Dollar Bank. Mortgages For Mothers is only one part of Dollar Bank's effort to provide help to would-be borrowers who have credit-building needs. Workshop attendees will be encouraged to continue working with Dollar Bank counselors beyond attending the Mortgages For Mothers Workshop. Dollar Bank's Homeownership Program, lead by James Hinton Jr. in Hampton Roads, offers continued support through educational classes, private credit restoration counseling sessions, special savings programs, and other informational and motivational group sessions.

The online Mortgages For Mothers Home Buying Workshop will begin at 9:30 AM on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Reservations can be made by calling 1-800-345-3655 or online at MortgagesForMothers.com.

About Dollar BankDollar Bank has assets of $11.5 billion .Today, Dollar Bank operates 82 locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia and has over 1,400 employees. For more than 166 years, Dollar Bank has grown to become the largest, community bank in the country, committed to providing the highest quality of banking services to individuals and businesses. Dollar Bank ( Dollar.Bank) is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dollar-bank-announces-22nd-annual-free-mortgage-workshop-in-hampton-roads-virginia-301306094.html

SOURCE Dollar Bank