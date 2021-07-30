Dole Plc Announces Completion Of The Acquisition Of Total Produce Plc And DFC Holdings, LLC

The board of Dole plc (the "Company") announces that the mandatory share exchange arrangement was implemented on July 29, 2021. As a result of the implementation, Dole plc acquired the entire issued share capital of Total Produce plc in exchange for the issue of new shares in the Company to the Total Produce Shareholders.

Those shareholders who held Total Produce Shares through the Euroclear System or as CREST Depositary Interests should contact their stockbroker or other intermediary for details on their new shareholding in Dole plc. Those shareholders who held certificated shares in Total Produce plc will be sent a statement of their new shareholding in Dole plc by Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the Company's transfer agent. Any shareholder who does not receive a statement by August 12, 2021 can contact Computershare Trust Company, N.A. at +1 781-575-2478.

The Company also announces that, immediately following implementation of the mandatory share exchange arrangement, the previously announced merger between a subsidiary of the Company and DFC Holdings, LLC, the parent company of Dole Food Company, Inc., was completed. As a result of the merger and related transactions, affiliates of Castle & Cooke, Inc. received new shares in the Company and Dole Food Company, Inc. became an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

