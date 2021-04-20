Dolby Laboratories Announces Conference Call And Webcast For Q2 Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will release financial results for the second quarter (Q2) of fiscal 2021 after the close of regular trading on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Members of Dolby management will lead a conference call open to all interested parties to discuss Q2 fiscal 2021 financial results for Dolby Laboratories at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Access to the teleconference will be available over the Internet from http://investor.dolby.com/ or by dialing 1-833-789-1331 (or dialing 1-236-714-2740 for international callers), and entering confirmation code 9817368.

A replay of the call will be available from 5:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, until 8:59 p.m. PT on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, by dialing 1-800-585-8367 (international callers can access the replay by dialing 1-416-621-4642) and entering the confirmation code 9817368. An archived version of the teleconference will also be available on the Dolby Laboratories website, http://investor.dolby.com.

About Dolby Laboratories Dolby Laboratories (DLB) - Get Report is based in San Francisco, California with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby.io, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:Jason DeaDolby Laboratories415-357-7002 investor@dolby.com

Media Contact:Karen HartquistDolby Laboratories415-505-8357 karen.hartquist@dolby.com