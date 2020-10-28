Dolby Atmos Now Available For Wohler's IAM-12G-SDI

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wohler is pleased to announce that Dolby Atmos is now available as part of its decoding and monitoring option for its flagship iAM-12G-SDI audio-video monitor.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wohler is pleased to announce that Dolby Atmos is now available as part of its decoding and monitoring option for its flagship iAM-12G-SDI audio-video monitor. Wohler's iAM-12G-SDI is the only in-rack monitoring and metering device to integrate the Dolby Audio Professional Decoder, which will enable customers the ability to monitor in Dolby Atmos along with other traditional Dolby Audio technologies. Support may be enabled over the 12G-SDI inputs, the AES inputs and SFP inputs.

Enhanced functionality includes the ability to mix Dolby signals with other broadcast signals in customized presets, a capability giving the iAM-12G-SDI a very rich feature set.

Other new features since launch that are available in the iAM-12G-SDI include loudness measurement, phase indication, support for 12G fiber options, preset enhancement, including import/export, and pre-fade or post-fade selection on both the XLR and DB25 output connectors.

"This unit represents best-in-breed in the marketplace," says Kim Templeman-Holmes, VP of Sales and Marketing. "With the inclusion of 12G-SDI, Dolby Atmos, and 2110 and 2022 options, it will be applicable both now and for many years down the road."

The iAM-12G-SDI supports multiple signals: 12G/3G/HD/SD-SDI, options for VoIP formats ( SMPTE 2110, SMPTE 2022), as well as a growing range of additional I/O options via its small form-factor pluggable (SFP) interface. All iAM Series products use SFP cages to enable simple adaptation of interfaces and a wide selection of signal I/O. The addition of Dolby Atmos, Dolby E and Dolby D makes this unit a first in the marketplace.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.Wohler Technologies started out more than 30 years ago with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio monitoring product. Together, Wohler's cost-effective solutions ensure reliable signal monitoring and correction in IP and baseband formats

Based in Hayward, California, Wohler counts many of the world's finest broadcast, motion picture, and production facilities among its customers. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

