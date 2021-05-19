DoinGud: A New NFT Platform Where Every Transaction Does Good

DoinGud, a new community-driven art marketplace on the blockchain, is launching this summer and will share profits to social causes that its community are passionate about.

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoinGud hopes to separate itself from the crowded market. The recent hype in NFTs has caused and tangibly moved forward the causes that matter most to its community. This reflects the desire of the new generation of creators and their supporters who don't want to just make business but want to actually do good as well in the process.

Underpinned by the principles of transparency and sustainability, DoinGud is aiming to become both a market place and a social media platform catering to ever evolving needs of its community.

DoinGud is backed by blockchain veterans including Kenetic Capital, Genblock, Alameda, MetaCartel Ventures China, and Super.nova. The creator-first platform uses a blockchain infrastructure powered by Polygon (previously Matic) to support a global circle of artists, technologists, and content creators and the social causes they are passionate about.

Artists and content creators can craft digital goods which are stored as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). These NFTs are stored using resilient permaweb media storage to ensure creations continue to be accessible in the future as the industry evolves. To lower the barrier of entry, buyers have the option to purchase limited-edition digital creations using cryptocurrency or a credit card on the DoinGud marketplace. Collaboration is made easy utilizing the platform's automated collaboration system which trustlessly distributes proceeds from primary and secondary market sales to each participating creator. Every purchase made on the platform allocates a minimum of 5% per sale to a predetermined social impact organization chosen by the creator.

DoinGud also provides solutions for creators to build their brands. Creators, brands, professionals, and curators will be able to host their own communities on DoinGud using the platform's multi-gallery curation system. In an effort to push the space forward, the platform will incorporate AI to facilitate smart NFTs to unlock a wide variety of added creative potential and future utility. As the platform grows, DoinGud plans to become a community-owned and curated social marketplace.

DoinGud leverages the innovations of blockchain technology to create an altruistic ecosystem. By utilizing the blockchain's public ledger, all of the transactions on the DoinGud marketplace, including payments to creators and social impact organizations, are transparent. The veteran team of technologists and artists behind the platform are committed to minimizing the ecological impact of NFTs by using a Proof of Stake (PoS) infrastructure. This energy efficient system will greatly reduce the carbon footprint of digital transactions and significantly reduce all fees.

Further details of the platform launch will follow shortly, in addition to a feature and presentation of anticipated artists who have already signed on to partner with the platform in the spirit of contributing to a broader goal of global altruism through creation.

About DoinGudDoinGud is a next-gen creator ecosystem exploring the future of digital media & collectibles. It strives to be community-owned and curated, working on empowering creators, curators, brands & organizations to engage with their audience, tap into sustainable compensation streams, generate value for their audiences and create meaningful impact.

