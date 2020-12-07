Doing Well By Doing Good: Ameresco Releases First Environmental, Social And Corporate Governance (ESG) Report

Ameresco, Inc., (AMRC) - Get Report, a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today released its first Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) report for 2020. The report centers on the theme of "Doing Well by Doing Good," which reflects Ameresco's mission of delivering energy efficient and renewable solutions that enable a low carbon future. The report is a reflection of Ameresco's progress in the ESG focus areas from the company's inception, while also addressing many of its goals for the future.

Ameresco's ESG Committee, which includes employee representatives across various functions, geographies and contributions, was established in 2020 to spearhead efforts to communicate the many ways ESG is intertwined in the company's operations. By sharing an annual ESG report, Ameresco hopes to maintain accountability through evaluation of company initiatives and performance metrics, as well as identification of new lanes to improve long-term sustainability.

"It is widely understood that companies today must be aware of and transparent about their contributions to environmental and social improvement. As a leading integrator of energy efficiency, health, safety, resiliency and renewable energy technologies, this comes naturally to Ameresco," said Doran Hole, executive chair of Ameresco's ESG committee and chief financial officer. "This ESG report gives us the opportunity to illustrate 20 years of positive impact on the communities where we operate. Future generations are relying on Ameresco and our clients to continue to make strides in ESG, and we are more excited than ever about the work we have ahead of us."

The report reflects Ameresco's practices as it pertains to business and operations, employee engagement, health and safety and corporate responsibility. It highlights the company's ESG activity from 2000 to present day, and outlines goal statements in strategic ESG focus areas. The ESG report also emphasizes Ameresco's existing public advocacy, environmental, philanthropic, diversity and inclusion, health and safety and cyber security efforts.

In pursuit of energizing a sustainable world, Ameresco is proud that, in 2019, their renewable energy assets and customer projects delivered a carbon offset equivalent to approximately 11.2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide. Since going public on the NYSE in 2010, Ameresco has contributed to a cumulative carbon offset equivalent to over 50 million metric tons of carbon dioxide.

To view the 2020 Ameresco ESG report, visit http://www.ameresco.com/esg.

