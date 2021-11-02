Dogtopia To Be Featured On Dig App

PHOENIX, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What if man's best friend could introduce you to your romantic partner for life? Dogtopia, the nation's fastest-growing dog daycare, boarding and spa franchise, announced today its partnership with Dig, a dating app for people who like dogs or have one and are looking to meet someone with the same lifestyle and interests.

The partnership between Dogtopia and Dig allows users of the app to learn special tips and tricks from Dogtopia's subject matter experts, identify as a Dogtopia pet parent with a badge on their profile, and even locate the closest Dogtopia as a safe spot to meet for a first date. Additionally, Dogtopia pet parents will get an extended free trial of the Dig app, and Dig app users will get an exclusive Meet & Greet offer from Dogtopia.

"We are excited about this collaboration with Dig," said Toni Teplitsky, Director of Marketing for Dogtopia. "No longer do people seeking dates need to put 'must love dogs' in their profiles or worry about where to meet. This app is a great way to bring together dog lovers everywhere and forward Dogtopia's noble cause of enhancing the joy of dog parenthood."

As part of the partnership, Dogtopia will share Dig content, incorporate stories into newsletters, and showcase Dig on its Virtual Playroom website. In turn, the app will feature Dogtopia's name, logo and blog content within their app to encourage users and pet parents to check out their local Dogtopia daycare.

"Dig builds relationships so dogs and dog-lovers can live healthier, longer, and more joyous lives together with the humans who love them," said Leigh D'Angelo, CEO and Co-Founder of Dig. "We could not imagine a better partner than Dogtopia, who shares our vision of amplifying the joy and positivity dogs bring into all of our lives."

With more than 170 locations across North America, Dogtopia is the nation's fastest-growing brand in the pet industry. At Dogtopia, dogs enjoy an open-play environment with protective rubber flooring to ease joints while promoting safe socialization, exercise, and education. Dogtopia's webcams also provide pet parents with peace of mind and the ability to check in on their pups when they are away. Now with Dig, Dogtopia will also be promoting the socialization of the pet parents raising these furry friends.

About Dogtopia Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the pet services industry, offering an experience focused on quality of care, safety and transparency in the market. With an emphasis on education, exercise and safe socialization for dogs, pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com .

About DigFounded in 2018, Dig is the first dating app dedicated to dog-lovers looking for love of the human kind. Dig daters can find and connect with each other through messaging and video chat directly on the app, get dog-friendly deals from local pet companies, stay up to date on dog-focused events, and learn tips and tricks from vets and trainers. Dig is available on the App Store and on Google Play. To learn more, visit DigDates.com

