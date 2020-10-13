Dogs Can Transform Our Lives, Grooming Can Transform Their Lives: Presenting The Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers Of 2020

STERLING, Ill., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Need someone to hug? They're there. Need a workout buddy? They jump at the chance. Need a sympathetic ear? They keep all our secrets. If we learned anything this year, it's that dogs are invaluable. And while many people added a furry family member to their home in 2020, there are still millions of homeless dogs looking to share their love. Unfortunately, many of these dogs have been overlooked by adoptive families, simply because of their appearance. That's why pet industry leaders Wahl and Greater Good Charities have partnered once again for their ninth annual Dirty Dogs Contest. They donated grooming supplies to rescues and shelters nationwide. In turn, these organizations shared remarkable photos in the Dirty Dogs Before & After Gallery - including the Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers of 2020.Starting today, public votes will decide which three dogs rise to the top; and the organizations affiliated with these dogs will receive monetary grants to further support their efforts.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8791851-wahl-2020-dirty-dogs-contest/

Visit the Dirty Dogs Before & After Photo Gallery (dirtydogsgallery.com) to see amazing makeovers, and learn how you can vote for your favorite.

To help bring more awareness to the Dirty Dogs contest this year, Wahl turned to animal advocate and dog dad to eleven adorable rescue pups, Lee Asher. Dog lovers are a breed all their own, and some would say Lee Asher leads the pack. He and his pooch posse have spent the last four years traveling the country hosting adoption events, and educating people on the rewards of dog rescue.

"If shelter dogs could talk they'd have amazing stories to tell; unfortunately, they can't," said Asher. "So I'm happy to lend my voice, and help shed some light on the importance of grooming when it comes to adoption. The dog's appearance can completely transform, but more importantly, the dog feels healthier and happier, and their true personality can finally shine through. Sometimes, that's all it takes to capture the heart of their new human."

Dirty Dogs Photo Gallery & Contest

Since 2012, Wahl's donation of pet grooming supplies has helped rescues and shelters nationwide transform more than 130,000 dogs and get them ready for adoption. Hundreds of these incredible makeovers have been captured through the Dirty Dogs Before & After Photo Gallery (dirtydogsgallery.com). What makes this gallery unique is that visitors can see what each dog looked like when they arrived at the shelter or rescue, and how they transformed once they were groomed. The site also allows visitors to search for adoptable dogs in their area, learn more about the dogs' backgrounds and stories and share their favorites on social media.

To promote the gallery and help get the dogs adopted, Wahl is also launching the ninth annual Dirty Dogs Contest (dirtydogscontest.com). Ten of the most dramatic transformations from the gallery have been selected to participate in the contest. Public votes will determine the top three winners. The shelters and rescue groups affiliated with these transformations will receive monetary grants to further support their efforts. First place takes home $5,000, second place receives $2,000 and third place earns $1,000. The Dirty Dogs Contest runs from Oct. 13, 2020 - Nov. 3, 2020. To vote for one of the dogs, visit DirtyDogsContest.com.

For more information on Wahl's complete line of pet products, including grooming tips, visit WahlUSA.com, or follow @WahlPets on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Wahl Pet ProductsWahl offers a full line of pet grooming solutions that make grooming from home safe, easy and enjoyable. The line includes hygiene products, clippers and accessories. Every year, Wahl is also dedicated to giving shelter animals a fresh start by donating pet grooming products to support adoption efforts and shelters devastated by natural disasters. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

About Greater Good Charities Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, that works to amplify the good in the world to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Since 2007, Greater Good Charities has given over $300 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 5,000 charitable partners worldwide and funded projects in 121 countries. To date, Greater Good Charities has provided $18 million in support for COVID-19 disaster-relief, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dogs-can-transform-our-lives-grooming-can-transform-their-lives-presenting-the-top-10-shelter-dog-makeovers-of-2020-301151435.html

SOURCE Wahl