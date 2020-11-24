Dogness To Expand Sales Activities At Petco To Include Retail Stores

DONGGUAN, China, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dogness International Corporation ("Dogness" or the "Company") (DOGZ) - Get Report, a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, announced that Dogness' smart pet products will be expanding from Petco's popular online store into its brick-and-mortar retail stores. The planned expansion will begin toward the end of 1Q 2021, followed by a full rollout to Petco's estimated 1,600 retail stores around May 2021. Petco will continue to feature the full line of Dogness smart pet products online.

Silong Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dogness, commented, "This represents another major milestone for Dogness, with one of the pet industry's largest, most successful online and retail companies expanding its relationship with our company. Pet tech is a fast growing segment of the industry because owners want the best for their pets and are seeking out the increased health, nutrition, safety and quality of life benefits our products help provide. This is a new venture for Petco, and we are excited to be showcased in its expanded efforts in the segment. In addition to our history of innovation and leadership in pet tech, we are confident that we will be able to support the higher volumes anticipated in such a major rollout given our experience successfully supporting other mass market online and retail programs."

About Dogness

Dogness (International) Corporation was born in 2003 from the belief that pet dogs and cats are important, well-loved family members. Through its smart products, hygiene products, health and wellness products, and leash products, Dogness is able to simplify pet lifestyles, make them more scientific, and enhance the relationship between pets and pet caregivers. The Company ensures industry-leading quality through its fully integrated vertical supply chain and world-class research and development capabilities, which has resulted in over 200 patents and patents pending. Dogness products reach families worldwide through global chain stores and distributors. For more information, please visit: ir.dogness.com.

