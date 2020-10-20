Dodgers Heavily Favored Over Rays In World Series Odds Posted By MyBookie

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tampa Bay Rays have never won a World Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of baseball's most successful franchises overall - and are in the Fall Classic for the third time in the past four years, but they haven't won a title since 1988.

One drought will end as the teams meet in this year's World Series starting Tuesday from Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX.

MyBookie's Head Oddsmaker David Strauss lists the Dodgers as -210 series favorites after leading the majors in wins during the regular season. The Rays are +160 underdogs.

World Series Expert Analysis from MyBookie Head Oddsmaker, David Strauss

The Dodgers have been a juggernaut all season. Once LA acquired Mookie Betts from Boston in February, the Dodgers became the odds-on World Series favorites. They did not disappoint, racing to a 43-17 record and posting a plus 136 run differential - both the best in baseball, by far.

The Dodgers are back in the World Series for the third time in four seasons, the first team to do that since the Yankees in 2000, 2001 and 2003.

The Dodgers' NLCS roster included 12 players who have been All-Stars in their careers, for a total of 26 appearances. The Rays' roster features just four All-Stars with five appearances.

To most fans, the Rays are an anonymous bunch. They opened the season ranking 28th in the majors in payroll. The only team to reach the World Series since 1998 with a lower ranking? The 2008 Rays.

Regardless of the unique paths each organization has taken to this point, they're both league champions, and either team would make worthy World Series champs. So, who's going to win it all?

David Strauss Series PredictionDodgers in six games (+350)

Tampa Bay may be the only team to match the Dodgers' depth, but LA's stars will prove to be too much for even the Rays to overcome. Expect the Dodgers to finally exercise their demons and win their first title in more than 3 decades.

SERIES PRICES | MLB - Oct 20 | MLB WORLD SERIES PRICES

Rays Win Series: +160Dodgers Win Series: -220

RAYS VS DODGERS - WHEN WILL SERIES FINISH?

GAME 4 +550GAME 5 +250GAME 6 +200GAME 7 +200

