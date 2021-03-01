Dodge Adds Amazon Storefront Providing A One-stop Shop For Brand Enthusiasts

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dodge Store by Amazon officially opened its doors to automotive enthusiasts this week. Dodge//SRT fans can now shop hundreds of options for authentic licensed gear and merchandise across the Amazon storefront beginning today (Monday, 3/1/2021).

"Opening our Dodge storefront on Amazon offers our enthusiasts a dedicated, branded, consumer experience where they can shop for their favorite gear and merchandise across multiple categories through a familiar and user-friendly online experience," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge Brand and Interim Chrysler Brand Chief Executive Officer - Stellantis. "The Dodge brand featured collections also allow our most devoted fans to shop a range of products to align with a wide range of passions, including Brotherhood of Muscle, '70s Collection and Vintage Garage."

Fans, including muscle car and race enthusiasts, who embrace the Dodge//SRT lifestyle can shop brand essentials, from apparel and man cave must-haves to toys and video games (including those from the movie franchise "Fast & the Furious").

Categories include the following:

Dodge//SRTFor more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

2021 marks the year that Dodge is distilled into a pure performance brand, offering Hellcat-powered, 700-plus-horsepower SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2021 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the new 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the new 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). The Dodge brand also ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market). These results are historic because it marks the first time a domestic brand has earned top spots in both J.D. Power studies in the same year.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (STLA) , please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Dodge and company news and video on:Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com Dodge brand: www.dodge.com DodgeGarage: www.dodgegarage.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/dodge Instagram: www.instagram.com/dodgeofficial Twitter: www.twitter.com/dodge YouTube: www.youtube.com/dodge, https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dodge-adds-amazon-storefront-providing-a-one-stop-shop-for-brand-enthusiasts-301237550.html

SOURCE Stellantis