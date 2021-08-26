Dodecanedioic Acid Market - Expected Growth Of $ 144.66 Million, Global Market Analysis And Forecast Model | 17000 Technavio Report
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 144.66 million is expected in the dodecanedioic acid market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the dodecanedioic acid market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. BASF SE, BEYO Chemical Co. Ltd., Cathay Biotech Inc., ChemCeed LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Serena Chemicals, Shandong Guangtong New Material Co. Ltd., and Ube Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increased demand for nylon-based products will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Dodecanedioic Acid Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Dodecanedioic Acid Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Resins
- Powder Coatings
- Adhesives
- Lubricants
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Dodecanedioic Acid Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the dodecanedioic acid market provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BASF SE, BEYO Chemical Co. Ltd., Cathay Biotech Inc., ChemCeed LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Serena Chemicals, Shandong Guangtong New Material Co. Ltd., and Ube Industries Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Dodecanedioic Acid Market size
- Dodecanedioic Acid Market trends
- Dodecanedioic Acid Market analysis
Market trends such as growth in industrialization in emerging economies is likely to positively impact the market.
Dodecanedioic Acid Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist dodecanedioic acid market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the dodecanedioic acid market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the dodecanedioic acid market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dodecanedioic acid market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Resins - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Powder coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Adhesives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Lubricants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF SE
- BEYO Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Cathay Biotech Inc.
- ChemCeed LLC
- Evonik Industries AG
- Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.
- Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.
- Serena Chemicals
- Shandong Guangtong New Material Co. Ltd.
- Ube Industries Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
