Docutech Is Now First American Docutech

Docutech is now officially rebranded to First American Docutech, following First American's acquisition of the company in March. By uniting the leaders in title and settlement and document services technology, First American has created a unique opportunity to reimagine the digital closing process. The combined offering enables lenders and settlement agents to accelerate closings by digitizing and streamlining the creation, delivery, execution and perfection of mortgage documents.

"The brand transition to First American Docutech marks an important milestone in First American's commitment to driving the digital transformation of the real estate settlement process," said Kevin Wall, executive vice president, First American Title Insurance Company. "It signifies our goal to deliver an end-to-end digital mortgage with particular emphasis on the closing process, which, in turn, improves the experience for all parties—consumers, lenders and settlement agents."

Digital transformation has been widely implemented on the front end of the real estate transaction, but the complex closing process presents unique challenges to overcome. Lenders and lender-based technologies have not been able to solve these challenges alone. First American Docutech reflects the recognition of how important collaboration and process optimization between lenders and settlement providers is in moving the digital transformation of real estate transactions forward.

"We're in a unique position as the first provider to create a collaborative eClosing technology solution for both the loan officer and the escrow officer. We want to ensure that the digital collaboration between the two is simple and practical," said Wall. "We understand that optimizing efficiencies throughout the loan lifecycle and reducing origination costs can help make the dream of homeownership a reality for more Americans."

"While we are thrilled to bring together consumers, lenders and settlement agents through innovative digital technologies, we also recognize the challenges lenders face in their digital journey to optimize the entire loan lifecycle," said Amy Brandt, president of First American Docutech. As part of the holistic First American offering, we make it easier to close loans faster and digitize the entire process by offering the right solution at the right time. First American Docutech provides solutions for each lender's unique strategy from point-of-sale through post-closing."

About First American Docutech

First American Docutech, a part of the First American family of companies, provides an end-to-end integrated digital mortgage experience that enables lenders to accelerate the real estate closing process. The company digitizes and streamlines the creation, delivery, execution and perfection of mortgage documents. First American Docutech sets the standard in providing market-proven technology and unrivaled customer service to the financial industry. For more information, visit the company's website at www.firstam.com/docutech or follow them on LinkedIn or Twitter (@Docutech).

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) - Get Report is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $6.2 billion in 2019, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2020, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the fifth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

