DocuSign To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign (Nasdaq: DOCU) today announced that Dan Springer, CEO, will be presenting virtually at the following upcoming investor conferences:

D.A. Davidson 19 th Annual Software & Internet Conference, in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 2:45 p.m. PT / 5:45 p.m. ET . A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at docusign.com/investors.

at / . A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at docusign.com/investors. Citi's 2020 Global Technology Conference, in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 3:05 p.m. PT / 6:05 p.m. ET . A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at docusign.com/investors.

at / . A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at docusign.com/investors. Deutsche Bank 2020 Technology Conference, in a fireside chat on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 12:20 p.m. PT / 3:20 p.m. ET . A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at docusign.com/investors.

at / . A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at docusign.com/investors. Jefferies Virtual Software Conference, in a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET . A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at docusign.com/investors.

