DocuSign Platinum Partner Spaulding Ridge Expands Capabilities For Enterprise Clients

CHICAGO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for end-to-end contract life management (CLM) solutions increase, Spaulding Ridge's DocuSign practice announced it has expanded its solutions and team of experts to meet growing demand. A top global cloud advisory firm, the Spaulding Ridge DocuSign team recently reached 70 dedicated DocuSign Agreement Cloud experts, positioning itself - and DocuSign - to deliver contract lifecycle management (CLM+) projects around the world. Additionally, the team has expanded its solutions to include eSign, guided forms, and Insight, providing end-to-end Agreement Cloud solutions for global clients.

"Our DocuSign team is positioned to serve global, enterprise clients. We have a deep knowledge set within our team, enabling us to solve complex integration challenges for our clients. As DocuSign's number one partner, we want to solidify our commitment to growing our DocuSign practice and capabilities," Jay Laabs, CEO, Spaulding Ridge, elaborated to the elevated status of Spaulding Ridge's DocuSign capabilities.

John Beringer , Partner in Spaulding Ridge's DocuSign practice commented, "Our leadership team recognized that we needed to diversify our DocuSign offerings. We want to not only be known for CLM work, but for eSign, guided forms and Insight." He continued, "In order to support these new offerings, we needed to scale to ensure we meet, and exceed expectations, of DocuSign and our clients."

