DocuSign Expands Tech Executive Ranks With New CIO

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As it continues to digitally transform how agreements are prepared, signed, acted-upon and managed around the world, DocuSign (DOCU) - Get Report today announced the appointment of former Cisco SVP and chief data officer Shanthi Iyer as its new chief information officer (CIO).

With over 20 years' experience in a multitude of technology leadership roles at Cisco, Iyer will spearhead DocuSign's efforts to support its rapid scale by driving operational excellence, improving employee productivity, and accelerating customers' ease of doing business with the company. Iyer will report to DocuSign COO Scott Olrich.

"With a year of remote work behind us, hybrid work environments on the horizon, and the rise of the anywhere economy, it's a unique and exciting time to take on the CIO role at DocuSign," said Iyer. "We're at an inflection point where technology, data and analytics can be used in new ways to truly simplify life and accelerate business for our employees, customers and partners."

"As we grow and scale, it's vital that we optimize our systems, processes and technology infrastructure to support the needs of today—and the rapidly evolving needs of tomorrow. It's equally important that we have the right executive leadership in place to oversee and drive that evolution," said Olrich. "In Shanthi, we have someone who can ensure that DocuSign is world-class in all of those areas, and I'm looking forward to working with her."

Iyer started at Cisco in 1997 as an Oracle database administrator, working across the company in multiple infrastructure, services, commerce, sales and supply chain roles—ultimately becoming the chief data officer and SVP of the Data & Analytics group. Prior to Cisco, she worked at Applied Materials in Santa Clara and MashreqBank in Dubai. Iyer holds a B.S. in Math from the University of Madras and a diploma in Computer Science from the National Institute of Information Technology in Chennai.

