DocuSign Announces Timing Of Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign (Nasdaq: DOCU) today announced that its third quarter fiscal 2022 results will be released on Thursday, December 2, 2021, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT ( 4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com. A live dial-in will be available domestically at 877-407-0784 or internationally at 201-689-8560. A replay will be available domestically at 844-512-2921 or internationally at 412-317-6671 until midnight (ET) December 16, 2021 using the passcode 13724911.

About DocuSignDocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over a million customers and more than a billion users in over 180 countries use the DocuSign Agreement Cloud to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people's lives.

