Docupace Welcomes Ryan George As Chief Marketing Officer

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Docupace, the leader in cloud-based digital operations software for wealth management firms, today announced the appointment of Ryan George as the company's Chief Marketing Officer. George joins former 1st Global president David Knoch, who assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer in April 2020.

"Ryan is a gifted strategic thinker and inspiring leader who leverages these tremendous talents to accelerate business performance and strengthen corporate culture," says Knoch. "His unwavering commitment to excellence in planning and execution will be critical to our future success as we accelerate our growth, expand into additional markets and continue to deliver new capabilities to the wealth management industry."

George was previously Assistant Vice President of Marketing and Communications at 1st Global, a wealth management provider to select CPA wealth management firms. During his tenure at the firm, George and his team spearheaded the company's lead generation efforts, boosted its brand among key stakeholders, enhanced the company's culture and contributed to double-digit revenue growth.

George was a finalist for WealthManagement.com's Broker/Dealer Chief Marketing Officer of the Year award in 2019, he is a Forbes Communications Council member and was Chair of the Financial Services Institute's (FSI) Marketing, Growth and Development Council in 2019.

George has spent his entire 15-year career within the financial services industry, working with stakeholders from across the financial advice landscape. Most recently, he served as the Director of Investments Marketing at GuideStone Capital Management, a faith-based asset manager located in Dallas.

"Technology advances, consumer demand and widespread workplace disruption due to the pandemic are forcing RIAs, broker/dealers, custodians and advisors to go digital across all areas of the business," said Ryan George, Chief Marketing Officer of Docupace. "I'm very excited to join Docupace, a leader in the fintech space for nearly two decades, and introduce its powerful capabilities to new audiences."

About DocupaceDocupace is a leading digital operations technology provider that simplifies how wealth management firms process and digitize data, increasing efficiency, productivity, and profits. With the secure, cloud-based Docupace Platform, the Docupace team provides a suite of digital solutions that helps broker-dealers, RIAs, and their advisors streamline and automate client onboarding, document management, advisor transitions, Regulation Best Interest, and other critical workflows while maintaining SEC and FINRA compliance.

With headquarters in Los Angeles, California, Docupace is proud to serve a variety of firms, including some of the largest in the financial services industry, through a combination of proven technology and hands-on service. For more information, please visit www.docupace.com .

