Docupace And FA Match Form Strategic Partnership For Transitioning Financial Advisors

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Docupace, the leader in cloud-based fintech digital operations software for the wealth management industry, announces it has formed a strategic partnership with FA Match, the industry's only data-driven solution for advisor recruiting , focused on elevating the financial advisor and client experience before, during and after a transition to a new wealth management firm.

"We're excited to launch this new strategic partnership with Ryan Shanks and FA Match," said David Knoch, Chief Executive Officer at Docupace. "Combining FA Match's proprietary, match-making technology with our proven skill and experience in facilitating advisor transitions creates an end-to-end process to unlock advisor mobility in the wealth management industry."

"Financial advisors choose independence to control and enhance the quality of service and solutions for their clients. Yet for too long, advisors seeking to enhance the experience of their clients have been faced with long and expensive transitions that disrupt important relationships, keep clients away from critical financial advice, and test the boundaries of their independence," said Knoch.

"We seek to help the financial services industry democratize personalized financial advice and help the clients of financial advisors retain their power of choice, without costly and disruptive barriers being put in their way," Knoch added.

Enabling More Advisor Choice, Freedom and Mobility

Docupace's Advisor Transitions Program has successfully transitioned close to 1,000 financial advisors and nearly 350,000 client accounts to new destinations since 2016. In addition to ensuring a safe and secure transition, the Docupace Advisor Transitions Program has significantly reduced transition timelines. While financial advisor transitions commonly take as long as six months to complete, the Docupace program's "white-glove" service model has transitioned more than 72% of client accounts in 30 days or less; roughly 86% transitioned in 60 days or less.

FA Match is leading a new revolution of transparent, data-driven recruitment offerings that help advisors find the best homes for their books of business. Centered around human connection, the Advisor Match ™ A.I. technology enables both advisors and firms to connect with one another based on a series of match criteria - including AUM, transition needs/support, location, advisor experience, firm type, and more. FA Match then alerts the firms and advisors of their highest ranked matches, and gives them an opportunity to connect via a video call - the entire process is streamlined and action-oriented. FA Match is free for advisors and firms pay a flat fee once the advisor is placed.

"This partnership is a game-changer for our industry. Advisors come to FA Match to help find the firm that is right for them and their clients - and once that search is complete, Docupace can now take the reins and guide them through the transition process. We're extremely excited to see the impact this will make for advisors and firms alike," said Ryan Shanks, co-founder and CEO of FA Match.

Since its launch in 2019, FA Match has facilitated 1,168 connection requests between advisors and firms. The average AUM of advisors active on the FA Match platform is $64.2M, while the average AUM of firms is $10.6B, as of April 1, 2021.

About DocupaceDocupace is a solutions provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the Docupace Platform (a cloud-based, integrated software suite) to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, strengthen recruiting, and enhance the experience of advisors and investors. With headquarters in Los Angeles, California, Docupace is proud to serve some of the largest independent broker-dealers and registered investment advisers (RIAs) in the financial services industry.

About FA MatchFounded by industry veterans looking for a better solution, FA Match is the only dedicated, data-driven career platform that helps financial advisors find the best home for their book of business. With its advanced A.I. and an approach centered on human connection, the platform is a trusted solution for advisors and firms including RIA's, hybrid-RIA's, wirehouses, banks, and OSJ's. FA Match is headquartered in Longmeadow, MA.

