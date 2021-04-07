Document Research Start-up Dealscribe Announces Launch In Collateralized Loan Obligations

LONDON, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealscribe, a technology-enabled research firm, today formally launches as a commercial product and releases the full version of its web system serving the market for collateralized loan obligations (CLOs).

LONDON, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealscribe, a technology-enabled research firm, today formally launches as a commercial product and releases the full version of its web system serving the market for collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). The service, designed to reduce the time investors need to spend reading indentures and prospectuses, consists of an easy-to-navigate database of the rules governing each CLO, including visual links to the language of the original documents.

Many of the market's leading CLO investors have worked with Dealscribe in its beta-testing phase. This has allowed the product to be fine-tuned to the real needs of the market and ensures that the most relevant concepts are included in the 250 data points collected and checked for each deal.

Features in the full version include:

rapid comparison tools across the full set of CLOs, filterable by currency, manager and vintage

version history of each CLO, showing the evolution of its rules across different documents

personalized portfolios allowing users to save the deals they follow

quick-to-read summaries of the rules of new deals

Dealscribe, based in London and New York, was established in 2020 by Mike Peterson, former managing editor and founder of Creditflux, and has the backing of a group of individuals with senior roles in the CLO industry.

Contact details: contact@dealscribe.com

