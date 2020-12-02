DocuBay Partners With Bango To Expand Global Reach

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM: BGO), the global platform for data-driven commerce, has partnered with DocuBay, to distribute memberships for IN10's international global VOD platform, DocuBay. Focused on high quality documentary content, DocuBay offers customers global membership to its Video-On-Demand platform.

Under this agreement, Bango Resale technology and partnerships will power DocuBay's growth plans to increase availability to more audiences around the world, expanding its global presence and growing its user base.

Through this Bango partnership, telecommunications companies, retailers and other mass market consumer businesses can now offer their users bundled subscriptions to DocuBay's entertainment suite, using Bango Resale technology. Bundling desirable products with first-party services creates powerful offers that attract and retain more customers.

DocuBay, the premium membership Video-On-Demand streaming service by IN10 Media Network, provides an exclusive catalog of documentaries in over 180 countries, in a wide variety of genres on several platforms and devices, including iOS / App Store, Android / Google Play Store , Apple TV and Fire TV, Roku, LG, Samsung TVs and through the DocuBay website.

Girish Dwibhashyam, Vice President - Strategy, DocuBay said, " The streaming business has seen a dramatic shift this year, with increased focus on expanding ways to reach the end consumer. DocuBay 's unique value proposition is waiting to be explored by millions of internet users worldwide, with its va s t library of premium international documentary content which we believe is sure to see more uptake . We look forward to widening access to this valuable content through our partnership with Bango . "

Jim Plimmer, SVP Payment Product Strategy & Sales commented: " Building desirable content and service option s is proven to make first party services more attractive and deepen engagement . C onsumers get more choice , and for resale partners their own products become more attractive and sticky, it's win-win . Bango is excited to work with DocuBay to take its documentary content to more people globally, especially important in the current climate ."

About Bango

App developers, stores and payment providers cross the threshold into the Bango ecosystem to converge, grow and thrive. By bringing businesses together and powering e-commerce with unique data-driven insights, Bango delivers new business opportunities and new dimensions of growth for customers around the world. Being inside the Bango circle means global merchants including Amazon, Google and Microsoft can work together with payment partners from Africa to the Americas, accelerating the performance of everyone on the inside.

Bango. Think inside the circle. For more information, visit www.bango.com.

About DocuBay

Headquartered in Mumbai, DocuBay is a global membership VOD platform exclusively designed to stream premium international documentaries. Specializing as a factual entertainment video service, DocuBay features content from all corners of the globe in a variety of categories. Available in 170+ countries, DocuBay is available on platforms including the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Samsung TVs, with additional platforms on the way. Join the Tribe on www.DocuBay.com

About IN10 Media:

IN10 Media Network is a parent company to diverse businesses in the media and entertainment industry. With deeply entrenched roots in the creative community and a long association with premium content, the businesses in its folds—including EPIC TV, ShowBox, Filamchi, Gubbare, EPIC ON, DocuBay, Juggernaut Productions and Platanista Games - covering every aspect of the content life-cycle across platforms. Led by entrepreneur Aditya Pittie, IN10 Media Network has its efforts focused on building world-class brands. For more details, visit https://www.in10media.com/

Media contact :

Anil Malhotra, CMOanil@bango.comTel: +44 7710 480 377