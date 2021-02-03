Doctor With Forty-Five Year Medical Career Breaks Taboos With Book On The Power Of Sex And Happiness: "Breaking The Silence"

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplify Publishing announces the release of Breaking the Silence: Why Opening Up About Your Sex Life Is the Best Medicine for Your Health, Relationships, and Overall Happiness . Moshe Kedan, MD provides guidance to men and women on how to navigate the at times difficult discussions around common sexual hardships.

Despite the prevalence of sex in popular culture and the media, discussing sexuality and sexual health still feels taboo. Many people avoid talking about their sex lives with their physician, and often, even their partners. Dr. Moshe Kedan is here to change that with his debut book Breaking the Silence, a compelling look into why opening up about sex can lead to a healthier, more fulfilling life.

For over forty-five years, Dr. Kedan has provided comprehensive and individualized care to his patients and has observed that sexuality is routinely overlooked and ignored by the medical profession. Given the silence, many people don't realize how widespread sexual struggles are, nor do they appreciate how integral sexuality is to overall health and well-being.

To combat this, Dr. Kedan began integrating discussion about sexuality with all of his patients. Now, in Breaking the Silence, he uses case studies from his decades-long career and demonstrative examples taken from couples he has worked with to show why initiating an—at first, embarrassing—conversation will later transform into a healthy, regular item of discussion between patient and physician. His words will "open your mind and body to the secrets of health, sexual fulfillment, and even life expectancy" ( Rhonda Shear-Fagan).

"A frank, helpful, and warmly encouraging guide to the pursuit of sexual bliss" (Kirkus Reviews), Breaking the Silence provides much-needed advice and information to eliminate one of our culture's strongest taboos, paving the way for improved sexual lives, happiness, and comfort.

Breaking the Silence is on sale now, and Dr. Kedan is available for interviews, features, and virtual events. For more information visit www.drkedan.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doctor-with-forty-five-year-medical-career-breaks-taboos-with-book-on-the-power-of-sex-and-happiness-breaking-the-silence-301221540.html

SOURCE Amplify Publishing