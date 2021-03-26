Doctor Reports Tennis Pro Juan Martin Del Potro Recovering Well After Knee Surgery At Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush

CHICAGO, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this week, international tennis professional Juan Martin del Potro, former #3 player in the world and two-time Olympian, underwent knee surgery performed by Dr.

CHICAGO, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this week, international tennis professional Juan Martin del Potro, former #3 player in the world and two-time Olympian, underwent knee surgery performed by Dr. Jorge Chahla of Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush. This was the fourth surgery Mr. del Potro has undergone on the same knee but the first performed by Dr. Chahla.

"On behalf of the Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush team, we are confident Mr. del Potro will have a swift recovery," says Dr. Chahla. "The surgery was carried out successfully and he is recuperating very well."

Mr. del Potro's surgery was performed after several conservative options did not relieve his significant knee pain.

Dr. Chahla is internationally known for his specialty in treating complex knee conditions. A former professional rugby player, he is a team physician for the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bulls, and Chicago Fire Soccer Club.

