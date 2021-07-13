DoControl Appoints Ed Rodriguez To Lead Expansion Of North America Sales Organization To Meet The High Demand For Its Automated SaaS Security Platform

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl , the automated SaaS security company, today announced the appointment of Ed Rodriguez as Vice President of North American Sales, overseeing the DoControl sales team to accelerate its go-to-market...

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl , the automated SaaS security company, today announced the appointment of Ed Rodriguez as Vice President of North American Sales, overseeing the DoControl sales team to accelerate its go-to-market execution. Ed has 20+ years of experience in cybersecurity and enterprise technology sales, most recently with Votiro and CyberGRX.

"Enterprises struggle with preventing unauthorized access to data stored in SaaS applications that serve their entire workforce. DoControl solves one of the most complex operational challenges for security teams - monitoring and restricting unauthorized data access based on consistent security policies, without slowing down business enablement. We're giving enterprises an efficient platform to balance this operational equation through automation and frictionless, modern user experience." said Omri Weinberg, Co-founder and CRO of DoControl. " Ed Rodriguez has the leadership skills, experience and relationships to build a world-class sales organization and triple our headcount worldwide this year to help DoControl capture a majority share of the SaaS security market across North America."

Ed joins DoControl from cyber security start-up Votiro, where he increased North America sales revenue by more than 50% in 2020, including closing the company's first Fortune 100 customer . Previously, Ed was a VP Sales at CyberGRX, a third-party cyber risk management leader where he led the sales team of the year in 2018 while delivering the company's first multi-million dollar quarter. Ed has also served in senior sales positions with iSight Partners (acquired by FireEye) and Solera Networks (acquired by Blue Coat Systems).

"DoControl is applying a data-centric approach to SaaS application security that eliminates the need to manage data access within each individual SaaS application," said Ed Rodriguez. "Now that organizations recognize manual approaches to SaaS security don't scale and visibility alone is just not enough, there's a large addressable market for DoControl's proven technology. I'm excited to be joining a world-class team and look forward to helping accelerate the company's growth."

About DoControl

DoControl helps organizations prevent data breaches in the most popular SaaS applications, and balance between security and business enablement. Founded by former Google Cloud Cybersecurity members, DoControl provides security teams the automated, self-service tools they need for data access monitoring, orchestration, and remediation within SaaS applications. DoControl is backed by investors RTP Global, StageOne Ventures, Cardumen Capital and global cybersecurity leader CrowdStrike's early-stage investment fund, the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund. The company's leadership team combines product, engineering and sales experience across cybersecurity, enterprise and SaaS innovators. For more information, please visit us here. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

