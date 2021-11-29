DocGo Receives ISO 27001 Certification For Application Infrastructure

DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility solutions (Nasdaq: DCGO), today announced it has received ISO 27001 certification for its application infrastructure, which includes Ambulnz, a mobile medical services and transportation provider, and HealthPoint, DocGo's patient EMR. The leading international standard for information security, ISO 27001 is published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in partnership with the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

To receive this prestigious certification, DocGo underwent a formal, third-party audit to verify that DocGo's existing controls, processes and procedures met the required security standards. The certification is evidence that DocGo complies with the highest international standard, underscoring the company's ongoing commitment to safety and security.

"From inception, DocGo's software has been built on a foundation of security and HIPAA-compliance, above all else," said Anthony Capone, President of DocGo. "Receiving the ISO 27001 certification is a testament to our commitment to secure technology. As we grow as an organization and expand our capabilities, we will always continue to prioritize information and data security."

DocGo is redefining on-demand access to healthcare, leveraging its AI-powered proprietary technology and expert healthcare professionals. The company delivers Mobile Health services at scale for hospital networks, governmental entities, and enterprise customers to provide high-quality, highly affordable care to patients when and where they need it most. DocGo's mobility solutions, enabled through highly coordinated logistics and focus on exceptional patient care, gives patients much-needed access to medical attention outside of the traditional four walls of the medical establishment.

About DocGoDocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services and integrated medical mobility solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211129005150/en/