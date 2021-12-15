DocGo Launches Tuition-Free Training Programs For Clinicians, EMS Workers And Other Healthcare Professionals

DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility solutions (Nasdaq: DCGO), today announced the launch of DocGo Academy and DocGo EMS Academy, two full-service programs dedicated to recruiting and training clinicians, EMS workers and other healthcare professionals. Combining classroom education with practical hands-on learning, the programs are designed to help existing healthcare professionals advance their careers and provide aspiring entry-level workers with the opportunity to enter the healthcare industry. DocGo Academy focuses on uptraining clinicians, while DocGo EMS Academy is tailored to EMS workers, from EMTs to paramedics.

Rolling out during a nationwide shortage of healthcare workers, DocGo Academy and DocGo EMS Academy aim to open doors for professionals at every level. The comprehensive training programs are available in select states, with plans for national expansion in the coming months. Tuition is free for students who continue their employment with DocGo.

"It's our responsibility to help train the next generation of healthcare workers," said Anthony Capone, president of DocGo. "Whether it's someone interested in becoming an entry-level EMT or a long-time clinician who wants to expand a skillset, we recognize that equipping healthcare workers with the right training, tools and resources improves their professional experiences and enhances overall patient care. For less financially able applicants, we're offering them entry to a meaningful career without any cost barrier."

DocGo is redefining on-demand access to healthcare, leveraging its AI-powered proprietary technology and expert healthcare professionals. The company delivers Mobile Health services at scale for hospital networks, governmental entities, and enterprise customers to provide high-quality, highly affordable care to patients when and where they need it most.

