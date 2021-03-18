Docebo Strengthens Relationship With Amazon Web Services By Joining AWS ISV Partner Path

Docebo Inc. ("Docebo") ( Nasdaq:DCBO; TSX: DCBO), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform announced today that it has joined Amazon Web Services (AWS) ISV Partner Path.

The partnership taps into a number of AWS' tailored programs and will reinforce Docebo's mission to solve enterprise learning challenges in a tangible and intuitive manner. Continued access to AWS' resources and partner network further refines Docebo's scope, while broadening its reach, particularly in emerging EMEA markets.

"We are both excited and proud to continue building upon our relationship with AWS," said Craig Gleason, Docebo's Director of Partnerships.

"Their extensive global network will be a key driver in Docebo's continued commitment to delivering thoughtful learning solutions to our current and future customers around the world."

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises learn by applying new technologies to the traditional corporate learning management system market. Docebo provides an easy-to-use, highly configurable learning platform with the end-to-end capabilities designed to make customers, partners, and employees love their learning experience.

