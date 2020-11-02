Doble Boosts Transformer Testing Productivity, Accuracy And Performance With New M5500 Sweep Frequency Response Analyzer

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Doble Engineering Company, a leader in power grid diagnostic solutions and subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) - Get Report, today announced its new M5500 Sweep Frequency Response Analyzer (SFRA). With the best combination of speed, dynamic range and accuracy available, the diagnostic instrument cuts testing time down by as much as one-half and helps power and utility teams significantly extend the service life of transformers.

The M5500 test set investigates the electro-mechanical integrity of transformers, reactors and other equipment by identifying winding movement and other internal defects. Requiring just 15-30 seconds per sweep and operated by Doble's powerful, advanced and easy-to-use SFRA Software v6, the instrument improves testing productivity and measurement quality, especially on transformers with complex test plans, enabling teams to successfully and efficiently uncover hidden transformer faults and reduce uncertainty around apparatus condition.

"Time is of the essence during offline testing. There's a certain level of pressure to quickly conduct procedures, act on issues and safely get the equipment back into service. But the need for speed shouldn't compromise the value utilities get out of testing and maintenance activity," said Jeff Ward, solutions director at Doble Engineering Company. "With the M5500, teams can cut SFRA testing time down substantially, so they can decipher apparatus condition and catch and address developing health concerns, without stressing about timing."

The test instrument sends an excitation signal into the transformer, measures returning signals and compares responses to baseline readings and test results from similar units, enabling teams in the field to identify deviations and confirm mechanical issues, such as core movement, winding deformation and displacement, faulty core grounds, partial winding collapse, hoop buckling, broken or loose clamping structures and more. With the analyzer, power and utility companies can determine how a transformer is deteriorating, if it can go back in service after a fault and whether it has been damaged during transit.

Small, lightweight and built with wireless support, the M5500 is portable yet rugged, and comes with a dynamic range of greater than 150 decibels. Both the instrument and SFRA Software v6 conform to the IEC 60076-18 standard for measurement of frequency response in power transformers. The M5500 has also undergone extensive compliance testing and carries the CE mark indicating conformity to the European Union's directives for electromagnetic compatibility, safety and hazardous substances.

Clients under a Doble Services Agreement can get even more value out of the M5500 with extensive access to Doble's expertise, analysis of test results, training, consultation and technical support.

For more information on Doble's new M5500 Sweep Frequency Response Analyzer, please visit here.

