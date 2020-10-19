Do's And Don'ts When Shopping For A Platinum Engagement Ring Online

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Although we're in the midst of a pandemic, the now ubiquitous expression "love is not canceled" holds true as couples are still getting engaged and actively shopping for the perfect platinum ring. With more couples searching for engagement rings online now, Platinum Guild International USA, the US marketing association for the platinum jewelry industry, highlights timely advice from leading e-retailers about the "Do's and Don'ts" before making this meaningful purchase.

What to Know Before Shopping for a Platinum Engagement Ring Online

Set a budget and stick to it. According to Kathryn Money , Senior Vice President of Merchandising & Retail Expansion at Brilliant Earth, "There are no rules that dictate the amount necessary to spend. Budget is entirely a personal choice, and there are so many beautiful platinum ring options, available at all price points." Adds Ria Papasifakis, Vice President at Ritani, "Setting a budget is the best way not to go overboard. Don't go into debt over your ring." Make sure to find a reputable platinum online jeweler. Shannon Delany , Director of Communications for JamesAllen.com says, "Protect yourself. Look at their return policy, verify their diamonds are certified conflict-free, and check customer reviews." Papasifakis says that "it's important for online shoppers to read between the lines. Some reviewers are earning high bonuses and commissions to hype up online retailers that have larger marketing budgets." Take advantage of private virtual appointments with a platinum jeweler. Money notes that "one of the many benefits of an online retailer is the ability to browse uninterrupted for as long as you like, and then seek guidance when the time is right for you. They can provide platinum, diamond and gemstone education, style advice, and guide you through the process of creating your own customized ring at your convenience, and in the comfort and safety of your home." Papasifakis adds that "during your one-on-one session the jeweler can also show you the diamond under magnification and its inscription number that matches the diamond's certificate."

Biggest Mistakes When Shopping for a Platinum Engagement Ring Online

Not consulting with your partner or considering their taste.According to Katie Zimmerman , Chief Merchant at Blue Nile, "there are ways to create a marvelous surprise for the proposal with a platinum ring but still incorporate your partner in the online selection process. After all, this is a piece of jewelry that they will wear every day for the rest of their life, so you want to make sure they love their engagement ring." Even if you check with your partner, Delany says that "the ring size is often overlooked, so we offer several tools including a free ring sizer online." Waiting until the last minute."Creating a unique platinum ring takes time and skill, and is handcrafted based on the diamond or gemstone that you choose," says Money. "Make sure to leave time for any last minute changes including engravings." Focusing only on the diamond or gemstone and forgetting about the metal. Since you're investing so much time to find the perfect ring style and gemstone, it's important to set your special stones in a metal that will last forever. "Platinum is dense and durable, making it the most secure metal to hold your diamonds and gemstones," says Zimmerman. Papasifakis adds that "unlike white gold, platinum is very low maintenance since it never needs to be re-plated."

About Platinum Jewelry Platinum is the ideal choice for engagement and wedding rings because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.

