DNX Ventures Closes On $315 Million Fund

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DNX Ventures , an early-stage VC firm focusing on B2B startups in the US and Japan, today announced a new $315 million fund. With this new fund, DNX will continue to invest in early-stage B2B technology companies that are looking for long-term partners and support at every stage of their growth, and build strategic relationships with corporate enterprises.

DNX Ventures will carry on the tradition of investing from its offices in Silicon Valley and Tokyo, Japan, supporting companies in their early stage funding of all sizes from $1M to $5M. The firm will continue investing in its areas of expertise spanning cloud and enterprise software, cybersecurity, frontier tech, fintech, and retail tech.

"We have been fortunate to work with numerous industry-defining startups in Japan and the United States", said General Partner, Q Motiwala. "Our third fund will continue to provide immense value to startups and ambitious entrepreneurs who are looking to reshape their respective industries. Great entrepreneurs and startups are born during economic downturns and we are grateful to our investors for trusting us once more to partner with, nurture, and grow early-stage companies."

DNX Ventures has a long track record of helping entrepreneurs lay strong foundations to create enduring early stage startups. DNX has invested and advised more than 150 startups throughout their journey, supporting some of them all the way to M&A and IPO. DNX Ventures has already invested in several B2B startups in the US and Japan from Fund III. The investments in the US include Banzai, Diligent Robotics, Macrometa, Mitiga and Paystand; and in Japan, investments include Herp, Techtouch, Tutorial, Resily and Adacotech.

DNX is also pleased to announce the relaunch of the corporate website, including a new look at DNX's investment policy and portfolio company support: https://www.dnx.vc

About DNX Ventures

DNX is a venture capital fund that has been investing in B2B startups in the US and Japan since 2011. To date, DNX has managed 3 funds with a cumulative total of approximately $567 million which incorporates supplementary annexed funds and has invested in over 100 startups, resulting in 13 M&As/IPOs. Our unique customer development advantage has enabled over 100 partnerships for our startups. DNX's primary investment sectors include cloud and enterprise software, cybersecurity, frontier tech, fintech, and retail tech. The fund has offices in Silicon Valley and Tokyo.

DNX is a member of the Draper Venture Network, a global alliance of over 30 venture capital firms.

