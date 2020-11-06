DNA Rewards: Enter Blarney Woollen Mills' Big Competition For A Chance To Win 1 Of 400 Blarney.com Promo Codes

Visitors can take part in Blarney Woollen Mills' DNA quiz for the chance to win a promo code related to their DNA for Blarney.com. Entrants need to share a screenshot of percentual DNA or results in a digital quiz on the Blarney Woollen Mills Facebook page. Four hundred winners will receive promo codes, which can be used on Blarney.com.

BLARNEY, Ireland, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As of February 2018, over 8,000,000 Americans took DNA tests to discover their ancestry.

Blarney Woollen Mills, a leading global retailer of Irish gifts, aran sweaters, celtic jewelry and some of the most renowned Irish brands such as Fisherman Out of Ireland, through its online presence Blarney.com, is now rewarding people for their Irishness.

To enter, share a screenshot of your percentual DNA or result of the digital quiz on the Blarney Woollen Mills Facebook page. Four hundred winners will receive promo codes, which can be used on Blarney.com.

Ronan Quinlan, Digital Marketing Manager for The Blarney Group, commented: "We would like to celebrate our loyal customers and reward them for the great pride that they take in their Irishness. From St. Patrick to Bono to GAA shorts, you've never known how Irish you are until you complete our Irishness quiz!"

The competition will run from November 5-13 (inclusive). For more information on Blarney Woollen Mills, visit their website www.blarney.com or telephone +353 (0)21 451 6111.

About Blarney Woollen Mills

Built in 1823, Blarney Woollen Mills is one of Ireland's oldest and most authentic Irish woollen mills. Since its beginnings, nearly 200 years ago, Blarney Woollen Mills has continued to grow, with three stores across Ireland. Specializing in the sale of quality Irish knitwear, Aran sweaters, Fisherman sweaters, Irish crystal, gifts and souvenirs, you can expect to discover pieces you simply can't find anywhere else. You can shop with Blarney Woollen Mills online at Blarney.com.

