DMY Technology Group III And IonQ Announce Effectiveness Of Registration Statement And September 28, 2021 Special Meeting To Approve Business Combination

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (DMYI) , a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company ("dMY III"), and IonQ, the leader in trapped-ion quantum computing, today announced that IonQ's registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-254840) (as amended, the "Registration Statement"), relating to the previously announced business combination, has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. dMY III has commenced mailing of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Special Meeting on the Stockholders of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III. (the "Special Meeting").

The Special Meeting to approve the pending business combination is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 28 at 12 PM Eastern Time. The Special Meeting will be completely virtual and conducted via live webcast. Holders of dMY III shares of Common Stock at the close of business on the record date of August 16, 2021 are entitled to notice of the virtual Special Meeting and to vote at the virtual Special Meeting.

If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the business combination will close shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions.

dMY Technology Group, Inc III stockholders who need assistance voting or have questions regarding the Special Meeting may contact dMY Technology Group, Inc. III's proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali by telephone at 866-662-5200 or by email at dmyi.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

About IonQ, Inc.

IonQ, Inc. is the leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ's 32-qubit quantum computer is the world's most powerful quantum computer, and IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale. IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Chris Monroe and Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research at the University of Maryland and Duke University. To learn more, visit www.IonQ.com.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. III

dMY III is a special purpose acquisition company formed by dMY III Technology Group, Harry L. You and Niccolo de Masi for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets.

Important Information About the Proposed Transaction and Where to Find It

This communication may be deemed solicitation material in respect of the proposed business combination between dMY III and IonQ (the "Business Combination"). The Business Combination will be submitted to the stockholders of dMY III and IonQ for their approval. In connection with the vote of dMY's stockholders, dMY III Technology Group, Inc. III intends to file relevant materials with the SEC, including a registration statement on Form S-4, which will include a proxy statement/prospectus. This communication does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the proposed Business Combination and the other matters to be voted upon at the special meeting and is not intended to provide the basis for any investment decision or any other decision in respect of such matters. dMY III's stockholders and other interested parties are urged to read, when available, the preliminary proxy statement, the amendments thereto, the definitive proxy statement and any other relevant documents that are filed or furnished or will be filed or will be furnished with the SEC carefully and in their entirety in connection with dMY III's solicitation of proxies for the special meeting to be held to approve the Business Combination and other related matters, as these materials will contain important information about IonQ and dMY III and the proposed Business Combination. Promptly after the registration statement is declared effective by the SEC, dMY will mail the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and a proxy card to each stockholder entitled to vote at the special meeting relating to the transaction. Such stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of these materials, without charge, once available, at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, at the Company's website at https://www.dmytechnology.com or by written request to dMY Technology Group, Inc. III, 11100 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 2000, Los Angeles, CA 90025.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities, assets or the business described herein or a commitment to the Company or the IonQ with respect to any of the foregoing, and this press release shall not form the basis of any contract, nor is it a solicitation of any vote, consent, or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to or in connection with the Business Combination or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Participants in Solicitation

dMY III and IonQ, and their respective directors and executive officers, may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of dMY III's stockholders in respect of the Business Combination. Information about the directors and executive officers of dMY III is set forth in the dMY III's filings with the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of IonQ and more detailed information regarding the identity of all potential participants, and their direct and indirect interests by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus for the Business Combination when available. Additional information regarding the identity of all potential participants in the solicitation of proxies to dMY III's stockholders in connection with the proposed Business Combination and other matters to be voted upon at the special meeting, and their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, when it becomes available.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005104/en/