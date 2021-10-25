DMS CMO Kathy Bryan Receives Tim Burke Pioneer Award From Consumer Consent Council

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (DMS) - Get DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC. Report, a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, is proud to share that DMS CMO and Women of Martech Founder & President Kathy Bryan was awarded the second-annual Tim Burke Pioneer Award on behalf of Consumer Consent Council. Bryan accepted the prestigious honor during the 2021 LeadsCon Las Vegas Conference on October 21.

Honoring the late Tim Burke, Consumer Consent Council created the Tim Burke Pioneer Award in 2019 to recognize exceptional individuals going above and beyond to make a significant impact within the performance marketing space. As the 2021 award recipient, Bryan is recognized for her lasting industry impact and consistent strides to always give more than she takes. Over the course of her nearly 25 years in the marketing and advertising industries, Bryan has embodied - both as an individual and professional - the spirit of what giving unconditionally means.

"I am so honored to receive this year's Tim Burke Pioneer Award, and I am so grateful for everyone who has been on this journey with me," shared Bryan. "Thank you to the teams at Digital Media Solutions and Women of Martech for always believing we can achieve more and better. And thank you to the Consumer Consent Council for honoring me in such a meaningful way and for helping bring greater awareness to the Women of Martech mission."

Bryan has a reputation for continuously seeking out new opportunities that will inspire and positively impact others. In 2020, Bryan was promoted to Chief Marketing Officer of DMS following great success heading the DMS corporate marketing and communications department since 2017.

While Bryan is dedicated to always pushing her team and the performance marketing space forward, she has also invested her time in amplifying fellow women across the industry and achieving greater representation of women within the highest professional and leadership roles. In 2020, Bryan founded Women of Martech, a not-for-profit professional organization which aims to increase the recognition of the power of women in the martech industry and their contributions to innovate and move the industry forward. Today, Women of Martech represents some of the most accomplished and influential women in the marketing, technology and martech industries. Welcoming more than 1,000 members, Women of Martech now spans across 270 companies and 12 countries, representing thought leaders from established companies across the globe.

"Everybody wants to be the type of person to inspire others and give more than they take, but the reality is that it's not always that easy," said DMS CEO Joe Marinucci. "Day in and day out, Kathy goes above and beyond what her 'job' entails. Her impact and value to our team and our industry is undeniable. Her accolades and benchmarks speak for themselves. If you know Kathy, you know she makes a conscious effort every day to better those around her, never with a need or expectation of recognition. She's a pioneer for so many and continues to forge her own path, motivating everyone along the way. I'm just proud to be along for the ride. It's an honor to call her a colleague and a friend."

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (DMS) - Get DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC. Report is a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within auto, home, health and life insurance plus a long list of top consumer verticals. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com.

