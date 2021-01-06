DMS Announces New General Counsel, Tony Saldana

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (DMS) , a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, today announced the appointment of Tony Saldana as general counsel and executive vice president of compliance. In this role, Saldana will lead the company's global legal and compliance teams. Saldana will report to DMS CEO, Joe Marinucci.

Saldana joins DMS from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, one of the world's leading international law firms with wide-ranging capabilities. Saldana's experience encompasses the areas of mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, corporate governance and general counsel and securities matters. Saldana has represented clients in a variety of transactions, including mergers, acquisitions and divestitures. He has also negotiated and contested acquisitions and proxy fights.

"The depth of experience Tony is bringing to DMS," said Marinucci, "is leveling up our ability to support shareholder demands and meet investor expectations. Likewise, Tony's M&A expertise will give us a leg up in creating and negotiating deals that support our growth. For our existing clients, Tony delivers continued comfort that our operationalized compliance will always lead the industry. In short, Tony is a perfect fit for DMS. He's a roll-up-the-sleeves guy who represents the best of the best, and he has high expectations of himself and everyone around him."

Prior to joining DMS, Saldana counseled clients on a full range of corporate matters, and he regularly advised public companies regarding compliance with the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the listing standards of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Saldana also advised clients regarding interactions with stockholders, including stockholder meetings and other stockholder communications, and counseled companies and their boards of directors on governance matters, such as shareholder rights plans, advance notice bylaws, proxy access and board independence.

Saldana has represented a long list of companies as part of high-profile, high-value transactions, including The AES Corporation, BET Holdings, Devon Energy, Duke Energy, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Leidos Holdings and SJW Group. Saldana has also handled numerous public and private financings for both issuers and underwriters and has counseled clients in structuring securities offerings and in conducting tender offers.

DMS became a public company in July 2020 via a SPAC IPO. Having successfully completed and integrated 12 acquisitions within a period of 6 years, DMS has a proven M&A track record. Saldana's expertise will support continued DMS public company and M&A initiatives. In addition, Saldana will lead the operationalized compliance policies and procedures across DMS.

Saldana earned his J.D. from Yale Law School after completing his undergraduate education at Harvard College. He has been admitted to the District of Columbia and New York bars and was a member of the Executive Committee of Yale Law School Association.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (DMS) is a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers .The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. DMS's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, DMS's expectations with respect to its future performance and its ability to implement its strategy. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside DMS's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in DMS's amended registration statement, filed on August 6, 2020, including those under "Risk Factors", and in DMS's other filings with the SEC. Some of these risks and uncertainties may in the future be amplified by the COVID-19 outbreak and there may be additional risks that we consider immaterial or which are unknown. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. DMS cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. DMS does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

