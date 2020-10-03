Dmitriy Yakubovich Is Running For Commissioner Of Hallandale Beach Commission Seat 4. He Asks Residents To Vote For Him In The November 3rd Election.

Dmitry Yakubovich wants to bring fiscal responsibility, public safety, and infrastructure to the Hallandale Beach Commission, which he believes are all lacking under the administration of his opponent.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dmitriy Yakubovich is a candidate for Commissioner of Hallandale Beach City Commission, Seat 4. He wants to bring reform to the Hallandale Beach City Commission. He is endorsed by the International Union of Police Associations, Hallandale Beach Officers and Sergeants Association, as well as the Firefighters and Paramedic Union, among other organizations listed here: http://www.dmitriy2020.com/endorsements/. He brings business acumen as an entrepreneur and a passion to cut unnecessary spending in the city's budget.

Dmitriy desires to cut the costs of vendor contracts with the City by 10% across the board where possible and strengthen the finances of the City Commission for years to come.

Dmitriy believes some of the current Hallandale Beach Commissioners are preventing the improvement of quality of life in Hallandale Beach.

Dmitriy promises that if voted in as Commissioner he will " choose residents, not special interests." He will protect the community's interests, and he claims his opponent is beholden to special interests.

Dmitriy, if elected, wants to enact condo reform to protect all condo owners and ensure transparency and accountability.

Dmitriy is the pro-public safety candidate who wants to ensure the safety of Hallandale Beach, and that its first responders are honored and well-funded.

Read here for more information. http://www.dmitriy2020.com/hallandale-beach-elections/

Learn About Dmitriy Yakubovich:

Dmitriy Yakubovich has been a Hallandale Beach resident since 2007. He is the President of the Beach Club Condominium Association, the biggest community in Hallandale Beach, with a combined budget of around $20,000,000 and a population of between 4,000 to 6,000 residents.

Dmitriy led the fight against the incumbent administration. It was the opinion of some residents that the Beach Club Condo Association previous administration was in power for many years with nothing good to show for it. As a result of Dmitriy's campaign and leadership, the property values have increased, the reserve funds have been restored, and a $20 million assessment was reversed.

Dmitriy believes that "Business attitude is what the city needs to address many issues, including personnel turnover and budgetary deficiencies."

Dmitriy's Goals are:

Lower Crime

Lower Homelessness Rate

Update Infrastructure

Protect Condo Owners' Rights

Get involved with the Campaign to elect Dmitriy Yakubovich. Call 305-507-9959 .

To request a Mail in Ballot (Vote By Mail) go to https://www.browardsoe.org/Voting-Methods/Vote-By-Mail-Voting .

Early voting times dates are October 19 Through November 1, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. https://www.browardsoe.org/Voting-Methods/Early-Voting-Dates-Hours-and-Sites

November 3rd Voting Locations: https://www.browardsoe.org/Voter-Information/Voter-Lookup-Free-Access-System

Go to https://www.dmitriy2020.com/ or call 305-507-9959 for more information. Giving to the campaign is greatly appreciated. One can give here: http://www.dmitriy2020.com/donation

Dmitriy Yakubovich for Hallandale Beach City Commission, Seat 4 is responsible for this press release.

vote-for-dmitriy-yakubovich-for.png Vote for Dmitriy Yakubovich for Hallandale City Commission Seat 4. Dmitriy wants to improve the quality of life in Hallandale Beach if elected by Prioritizing Fiscal Responsibility, Public Safety, Condo Reform for Condo Owners, and Infrastructure.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dmitriy-yakubovich-is-running-for-commissioner-of-hallandale-beach-commission-seat-4-he-asks-residents-to-vote-for-him-in-the-november-3rd-election-301145138.html

