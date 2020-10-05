DMI Wins $11M NIH Cyber Modernization Contract

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI, a global leader in digital transformation, has been awarded a one-year $11 million contract to support the National Institutes of Health (NIH) with modernizing the agency's cybersecurity posture to increase security and enhance performance. A function of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), NIH is the largest biomedical research agency in the world.

Specifically, DMI's Cybersecurity Center of Excellence will support the NIH Office of the Director (OD) with the implementation of a previously-developed cybersecurity roadmap. Task areas include, but are not limited to, conducting a Cyber Workforce Assessment, delivering a holistic cloud adoption strategy, developing best practices for cyber IT Asset management, as well as evaluating third-party vendor security.

"DMI is excited to build upon our successful track record of program delivery, similar in scope and complexity to the NIH OD cyber modernization initiative, which spans nearly a decade at NIH and 12 years at HHS," said DMI CEO and Founder, Jay Sunny Bajaj. "We look forward to doing our part in supporting NIH with the ability to rapidly respond to public health and biomedical research issues including readiness for the agency's response to the Covid-19 pandemic."

