DMI Announces Santa As Next Digital Leader

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To highlight how companies have embraced more innovative strategies to transcend the ordinary business model during the pandemic, digital transformation company DMI launched a whimsical brand awareness campaign during the holiday season, using Santa and his business model as the case study. Now, after the campaign exceeded performance expectations, DMI is awarding Santa the title of DMI's next Digital Leader.

Many of the companies that incorporated next generation technologies found success despite these trying times.

DMI's Digital Leader program recognizes clients who partner with DMI to identify digital transformation and mobility solutions that help meet the needs of their clients or customers.

"Even though our Saving Christmas campaign was whimsical in nature, declaring Santa as our next Digital Leader is symbolic of all the business leaders who quickly adapted during the pandemic to keep operations going," said DMI CEO and Founder, Jay Sunny Bajaj. "Whether companies were already taking the steps to turn to digital solutions, or the pandemic forced them to consider changing their current business model—many of the companies that incorporated next generation technologies found success despite these trying times."

DMI's Santa campaign illustrated how solutions such as DMI's Return to Work Safely application, mobile device management technologies, and an e-commerce platform, helped Kringle Industries transform into a modern intelligent supply chain that combined data and human talent to deliver outcomes throughout the entire process.

The whimsical campaign highlighted the very real and important role digital solutions can bring for companies across the nation faced with sudden changes that disrupt normal operations and demand innovation solutions.

One of those organizations was Art Basel, the leading global platform connecting collectors all across the globe with galleries and their artists. This past spring, Art Basel partnered with DMI to implement its first Online Viewing Room to replace in-person events—which allowed more than 230 galleries to display over 2,000 works of art. As events and fairs continued to be cancelled, Art Basel was able effectively use its digital transformation to bring the arts community together and provide support to galleries.

"We've worked with DMI for five years now on both our website and app. I asked the team at DMI if we could implement Online Viewing Rooms and I was happy to hear the DMI team had the expertise to get the platform up-and-running successfully," said Alban Fischer, Art Basel Digital Director. "I greatly appreciated their "can-do" attitude and technical expertise."

"Digital solutions were fundamental in allowing companies and organizations continue to succeed despite the challenging times," said Bajaj. "However, these solutions will be beneficial beyond the pandemic as these businesses continue to look for efficiencies and creating a better user experience."

For more information on DMI's services and business solutions, please visit www.dminc.com.

About DMIDMI is a global technology solutions company that specializes in digital strategy, design, transformation and support. Utilizing expertise from six unique DMI Groups, in the areas of AI & Analytics, Commerce, Experience, Managed Services, Transformation, and Government, DMI delivers intelligent digital transformation solutions that meet organizations where they are. Born digital, DMI has been delivering mission-critical, enterprise grade solutions since 2002 for over a hundred Fortune 1000 enterprises and all fifteen U.S. Federal Departments. DMI has grown to 2,500+ employees globally and has been continually recognized by top industry analysts as market leader as well as a Top Place to Work by the Washington Post. www.DMInc.com

Media Contact: Lara Plathe515-453-2042 lplathe@strategicamerica.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dmi-announces-santa-as-next-digital-leader-301202982.html

SOURCE DMI