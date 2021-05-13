DMF Maison Launches With Bold Flair

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Most of us spend a lot more time at home these days. The same furniture you've had forever and those standard white walls aren't cutting it anymore. New York-based DMF Interiors founder and interior designer Deborah Fribourg noticed a pattern among her clients, friends, and family—all were specifically seeking interior decor advice that was different from the generic solutions on home decorating sites. Thus, the idea to create DMF Maison was born.

The maison launched with two collections. The first is the Artesano Collection—handmade and hand-stitched pillows and ottomans that can't be found anywhere else. Although each begins with 1920s fabrics such as African Kuba and African Adira cloths, the pieces become entirely their own through custom craftsmanship. Featuring earthy tones, rich greens, fiery reds, and pops of purple, the Artesano Collection works well across myriad decor styles. In working with Ashley D. Studio , Fribourg also launched the Decal Motifs Collection, composed of chic wall decals in everything from colorful coral to sophisticated floral patterns.

"It's really been the women in my family that have made their homes their own that have inspired DMF Maison. My mother has always been obsessed with antique fabrics, and I wanted to bring some of that magic into my own products. That's the inspiration behind using cloth from the 1920s. It changes the mood in a room entirely," says Fribourg.

Created as an extension of DMF Interiors, DMF Maison is a tribute to the resilient women in Fribourg's life who have fearlessly expressed themselves. While DMF Maison is inspired by women, it is created for all, and it brings access to unique, eclectic home goods in one trustworthy spot.

"Interior design will always be my first love, but I saw a real need to create one place where you can find unique items to enhance your living space. That place shouldn't be overwhelming. Our pillows, ottomans and decals have a real je ne sais quoi. These will be conversation pieces in your home," notes Fribourg.

About DMF MaisonDMF Maison is an online retailer specializing in custom, handmade, original furniture and interior decorative elements. Founder Deborah Fribourg, a New York-based interior designer, is known for combining clean modern elements with colorful bohemian furnishings, creating warm and stylish living spaces. For more on Fribourg's work, follow @dmfinteriors on Instagram.

