DMC Global Announces Closing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock And Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) ("DMC Global") today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 shares of common stock. In addition, DMC Global announced that the underwriters exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 375,000 shares, bringing the total number of shares issued to 2,875,000. The total net proceeds from the offering, including the additional shares, were approximately $123.5 million after deducting underwriters' compensation and estimated expenses. All of the shares of common stock in the offering were sold by DMC Global.

DMC Global intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions.

KeyBanc Capital Markets acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. Stephens Inc.; Stifel; Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.; and Roth Capital Partners acted as co-managers for the offering.

The shares of common stock were offered by DMC Global pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 3, 2021. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the common stock being offered and the accompanying prospectus were filed with the SEC on May 3, 2021, and a final prospectus supplement was filed with the SEC on May 5, 2021, and these documents are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of these documents may also be obtained from KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate, 127 Public Square, 4th Floor, Cleveland, Ohio 44114, or by telephone at (800) 859-1783.

This announcement is neither an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of these securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About DMC Global

DMC Global is a diversified holding company. Today, DMC's portfolio consists of DynaEnergetics and NobelClad, which collectively address the energy, industrial processing and transportation markets. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "BOOM."

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding events or conditions that may occur in the future, including with respect to the use of proceeds from the offering, and are based on current expectations that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, inherently involve a number of significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impact of general business and economic conditions and other factors described in the public filings made by DMC Global at www.sec.gov. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date hereof and DMC Global disclaims any intent or obligation to update them or revise them to reflect any change in circumstances or in management's beliefs, expectations or opinions that occur in the future.

For further information, please contact

DMC Global Inc. 11800 Ridge Parkway, Suite 300Broomfield, Colorado 80021Geoff High, Vice President of Investor Relations303-604-3924