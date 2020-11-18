DLT Solutions To Offer Microsoft Azure And Modern Workplace Solutions Through Its U.S. Public Sector Partner Network

Microsoft to leverage DLT's Cloud Navigator Program and Confirmed Stateside Support offering to secure application assistance and enable U.S. public sector's journey to the cloud

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLT Solutions, LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data and a premier government technology solutions aggregator, has partnered with Microsoft to bring to market Azure and Modern Workplace solutions to the U.S. public sector. These offerings will be available through DLT's Cloud Navigator Program and will include enhanced International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) compliant support through DLT's Confirmed Stateside Support offering.

As a result, DLT is an authorized U.S. public sector distributor of Microsoft Azure and Modern Workplace solutions, including:

Azure Commercial Cloud

Azure Government

Azure Government Secret

Azure Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Azure Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Azure Software as a Service (SaaS)

Modern Workplace applications, such as Microsoft 365, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and the Microsoft Power Platform

"Migrating workloads to the cloud is an important step on the pathway for digital transformation and IT modernization for government organizations," said Chris Wilkinson, president, DLT Solutions, a Tech Data company. "By distributing Microsoft's Azure and Modern Workplace solutions to the U.S. public sector, DLT and our partners will be able to help these organizations accelerate their modernization goals and mission objectives with an expanded set of cloud portfolio solutions."

Through Cloud Navigator, DLT's partner network assesses cloud readiness, provides government customer cloud migration support and helps ensure these organizations maintain visibility, gain actionable intelligence, and achieve automation and accountability across their cloud investments.

DLT's Confirmed Stateside Support is purpose-built for the U.S. public sector, offers software support for technology vendor solutions and our partners, and delivers 24/7 year-round U.S. citizen, U.S. soil, ITAR-compliant technical support. This results in complex case resolution, fewer calls into technology vendor operation centers and higher government customer satisfaction rates.

"We selected DLT because they're a top-tier technology solutions aggregator in the U.S. public sector with a strong channel partner ecosystem and a wide range of in-house contract vehicles," said Rick Wagner, president, Microsoft Federal. "Leveraging DLT's Cloud Navigator Program, Confirmed Stateside Support and strong relationships in the federal and state, local and education (SLED) markets provides Microsoft with significantly more opportunities to secure new business and enhances our capabilities to better serve our U.S. public sector customers."

