DLT Solutions Launches Cloud Navigator Website With Online Assessment For Partners

Online assessment helps IT solution providers understand their current cloud readiness and provides an action plan to help accelerate their U.S. public sector cloud business

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLT Solutions, LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data Corporation, and part of the TD SYNNEX™ family, announced today that it has launched CloudNavigator.com, a new resource to help information technology (IT) solution providers grow their United States (U.S.) public-sector cloud business.

CloudNavigator.com is another entry point for solution providers to engage with DLT and its Cloud Navigator Program. The website includes a brief online assessment which gives solution providers actionable insights into their cloud readiness and next steps to take to enhance their cloud offerings and services.

"Finding the right path to cloud solutions in the U.S. public sector is complex and multifaceted," said Chris Wilkinson, president, DLT Solutions. " CloudNavigator.com offers an easy online assessment tool, which is powered by DLT's more than 30 years of experience in the U.S. public sector, to help solution providers get actionable information and a step-by-step plan to accelerate their cloud business."

DLT's Cloud Navigator Program helps solution providers expand their market reach and makes it easier for their U.S. public-sector customers to migrate to the cloud. Once a solution provider takes the assessment on CloudNavigator.com, and receives their results, they can take advantage of the Cloud Navigator Program and gain access to support for their U.S. government customers.

"Cloud technology in the U.S. public sector is evolving rapidly and continues to drive digital transformation efforts across U.S. government organizations," said Andre Van der Post, vice president of next-gen solutions sales, DLT Solutions. "DLT's Cloud Navigator Program and its new assessment tool at CloudNavigator.com allows small to large solution providers to enhance and grow their U.S. public-sector cloud business at any stage, while providing their U.S. government customers with the benefits and services they need to reduce costs, improve service delivery and increase productivity across their entire organization."

To learn more about DLT's Cloud Navigator Program and assessment tool, please click here.

