DLP Real Estate Capital's Don Wenner Named As Finalist Of 'EY Entrepreneur Of The Year'

FLORIDA, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DLP Real Estate Capital is pleased to announce that Don Wenner, Founder and CEO, has been named as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Florida Award Finalist.

Now in its 34th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors entrepreneurial business leaders whose ambitions deliver innovation, growth, and prosperity as they build and sustain successful businesses that transform our world. Wenner was selected as one of 21 finalists from nearly 60 nominations by a panel of independent judges.

Award winners will be announced through a special virtual event on Oct. 8, 2020 and will join a lifelong community of esteemed Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. This year, unstoppable entrepreneurs who have provided extraordinary support for their communities, employees, and others during the COVID-19 crisis will also be recognized for their courage, resilience and ingenuity.

Wenner commented, "I am truly grateful for being named as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Florida Award Finalist. My team of nearly 400 hardworking and dedicated individuals truly deserve this recognition. We conduct business with a clear purpose and direction, share the same set of values, and use a very disciplined operating system (the DLP Elite Execution System). We accomplish more in 90 days than our competitors do all year (even through COVID), because of our dedication to the 20-mile march; putting forth the same effort day in day out, year after year."

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria, including overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November during a virtual awards gala. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2021.

DLP Real Estate Capital, under the leadership of Founder and CEO Don Wenner, is a leader in the single and multi-family real estate sectors of brokerage, investment management, asset management, property management, construction, and private lending. DLP RE Capital leads and inspires the building of wealth and prosperity through the execution of innovative real estate solutions. The company generates consistent returns and results for its investors and partners and gives back through its Positive Returns Foundation. The family of companies includes DLP Capital Partners, DLP Lending, DLP Real Estate Management, DLP Realty, Alliance Servicing, & Alliance Property Transfer.

DLP Real Estate Capital has over $1 billion in assets under management, over 500 loans in portfolio, and has closed over 15,000 real estate transactions totaling more than $3 billion. DLP has been ranked in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S. for eight consecutive years; earned the #3 spot for Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020 in the real estate & property category by Financial Times; and has been named by The Wall Street Journal as one of the top 15 real estate firms in the U.S. for the fifth straight year, including the #1 team in PA and NJ for sales.

