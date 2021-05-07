DLP Real Estate Capital Honored As A Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2021 American Business Awards®

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLP Real Estate Capital, a private financial services & real estate investment firm, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the 'Company of the Year' category in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the USA's premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the USA are eligible to submit nominations - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30. Tickets for the virtual event are now on sale.

More than 3,800 nominations, a record number, from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Virtual Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. DLP Real Estate Capital was nominated in the Company of the Year category for real estate - large.

Don Wenner, Founder and CEO, comments, "We attribute this success to our dedicated team members that remain focused-driven and relentless in their ability to execute day after day, regardless of outside conditions. The business has scaled to over $100 million in annual revenue in less than 10 years and enjoyed 60% growth every year for the past 13 years. I am tremendously proud of my team and am honored that our company has received this award."

Judges' comments included, 'attaining milestone assets objectives with a focus on employees and clients through homeownership, amazing milestones, and very well explained and highlighted!' More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year's winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30."

Sponsors of The 2021 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About DLP Real Estate Capital: DLP Real Estate Capital, under the leadership of Founder and CEO Don Wenner, is a leader in the single and multi-family real estate sectors of brokerage, investment management, asset management, property management, construction, and private lending. DLP RE Capital leads and inspires the building of wealth and prosperity through the execution of innovative real estate solutions. The company generates consistent returns and results for its investors and partners and gives back through its Positive Returns Foundation. he family of companies includes DLP Capital Partners, DLP Lending, DLP Real Estate Management, DLP Realty, Alliance Servicing, and Alliance Property Transfer.

DLP Real Estate Capital has over $1.25 billion in assets under management, over 700 loans in portfolio, and has closed over 16,000 real estate transactions totaling more than $4 billion. DLP has been ranked in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S. for eight consecutive years; earned the #3 spot for Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020 in the real estate and property category by Financial Times and has been named by The Wall Street Journal as one of the top 15 real estate firms in the U.S. for the fifth straight year, including the #1 team in PA and NJ for sales.

About the Stevie Awards: Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference . Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

